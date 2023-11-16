Guards laud pay rise order after 'long suffering'

 By Ronald Kipruto | Nov 16, 2023
Kenya National Private Security Workers Union has welcomed the move by the government to cap minimum pay for security guards.

Guards will now get a gross salary of Sh30,000 after the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) set the minimum wage at Sh18,994, house allowance of Sh2,849.11 and Sh8,156.81 as overtime allowance.

Speaking at a meeting held yesterday in Nairobi, KNPSWU Secretary General Isaac Andabwa highlighted the challenges guards face in their line of duty, including poor pay and working conditions.

“The security guards have for many years suffered with low pay, no overtime and poor working conditions. But the government has spoken about the lowly paid workers for the first time," Andabwa said.

According to Andabwa, the union will work and support the government to ensure the minimum wage is fully enforced.

On the integrity issue among guards, Andabwa expressed the need for a strong Sacco that caters to the financial needs of guards.

He called upon all employers to adhere to the gazette notice or risk being fined Sh2 million for non-compliance.

"If one feels they cannot comply with these new regulations, they should move from this sector and allow us to work with those that support the government," said Andabwa.

It will now be mandatory for security firms to remit statutory deductions among them; Sh1,080 to the National Social Security Fund, Sh825 (Social Health Insurance Fund), Sh1,229.75 (Pay As You Earn) and Sh450 to Affordable Housing Levy. Many firms have not been remitting these deductions.

“Today, we are a happy lot since before there were members who earned less than Sh15,000 and when deducted, we are left with nothing, but at least for now, we can give what belongs to Caesar and still be able to save," said Aphine Ajwang, one of the shop stewards.  

