Kenya's captains of industry lead tree-growing initiatives

Head of Operations at Nyayo Tea Zones and DCC Embu North Walter Ngaira with a watering can lead Nyayo Tea Zone workers in planting bamboo trees at Ndunduri wetland. November 13, 2023. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Listed food producer Kakuzi Plc was among private sector players led by several captains of industry who joined the nationwide tree planting exercise yesterday.

Kakuzi Plc staffers led by Managing Director Chris Flowers joined Ithanga and Murang’a South Sub County residents in planting more than 400 indigenous trees donated by the firm.

In addition, as part of the Nginye Valley rehabilitation campaign in Ithanga sub-county, the company confirmed plans to plant 500 more indigenous trees today as part of the rehabilitation initiative with a 10,000-tree planting target. “All the trees donated from our agroforestry nurseries will be nurtured to maturity in close collaboration with the local community,” said Mr Flowers yesterday.

In Nandi County, Eastern Produce Kenya (EPK) leadership joined the local residents in planting more than 2,500 indigenous tree seedlings in Kamkong division.

The company also participated in a tree-growing exercise at Kapkongony Swamp in Chesumei. KCB Bank was in Makueni County leading the greening agenda by donating 8,000 tree seedlings to Kiu Wetlands in Makindu.

This is part of the lender’s broader initiative of planting and growing 100,000 trees at Kiu Wetlands and its ambitious plan to grow 1.2 million trees by 2026. Through the Linda Miti initiative, the bank has collaborated with schools on tree growing. KCB has surpassed this year’s initial target by planting 281,864 trees against the set target of 256,000.

“At KCB Bank, we actively support climate action aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 13 on Climate Action to increase forest cover and restore degraded landscape,” said KCB Foundation Director Mendi Njonjo.

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Group Chief Executive Nasim Devji also led the staff to a tree planting exercise at Ngong Road. She said the tree planting coincides with DTB’s sustainability blueprint, which has seen the bank play its role against climate change.

“Through our #Muchmorethantrees initiative, we plan to grow 10 million trees by 2030, and today’s tree planting exercise marks an essential step in our marathon to achieve this ambitious goal,” said Ms Devji. Unga Group Managing Director Joseph Choge expressed support for the State’s efforts to restore and expand forest cover. “Such climate action will improve our food production fortunes and secure our country’s food,” he said.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said the lender believes in sustainability. “Indeed, as NBCA Group, we have identified sustainability as one of our priorities and have set, among other 15 ambitious commitments, to grow 10 million trees through strategic partnerships with private actors and government by 2030,” he said.

In Kiambu County, over 200 Safaricom staff planted 10,000 trees at Kinale Forest, led by Chief Finance Officer Dilip Pal and Chief Channels Officer Nicholas Kamunyu, acting Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Fred Waithaka and Director of Sustainable Business and Social Impact Karen Basiye.

“We have a partnership with the Kenya Forest Service to plant five million trees by 2025. As a company, we are on a journey to become a net-zero carbon emitting company by 2050 by enhancing forest cover,” said Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa.

