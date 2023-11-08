Premium

Ndii accuses manufacturers of influencing tax policies, bribery

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Nov 08, 2023
President William Ruto's economic advisor David Ndii. [File, Standard]

State House’s top economic adviser David Ndii has blamed manufacturers and powerful lobbies for “incoherent” business taxes, amid mounting concerns by businesses on the state of doing business in the country.

Dr Ndii further claimed yesterday that there is a scheme in place where taxes are being ‘sold’, insinuating that certain taxes are being influenced by external factors.

These favourable taxes are then allocated to benefit individuals who were involved in influencing decisions in exchange for bribes from government officials.

Dr Ndii, one of the economists and experienced technocrats selected by President William Ruto to assist in revitalising the struggling economy and executing the bottom-up economic model advocated by the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition, further criticised industry participants for engaging in cutthroat competition while advocating for tax policies.

“We did actually have time to look at the tax code very very closely in the first year. It is very capricious and very incoherent. But partly a lot of that has to do with the industry itself,” he said.

“We have a very bad lobbying system coming from even the manufacturers so that you see one person has lobbied for protection on this, another person has lobbied for something with an opposite effect. And there is not sufficient overarching view of it all.”

Dr Ndii, who spoke during an economic forum organised by the NCBA Group in Nairobi, alleged that due to the taxes-for-sale scheme, some taxes did not make economic sense.

“I asked the people who do the taxes why they had put one tax here and another one here, but none of them could give me a proper answer which makes economic sense, and then you realise these taxes have been bought,” he said. “These taxes have been paid for someone. The industry is not as innocent as we like sometimes to make ourselves.” 

The Standard could not immediately get a comment from the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), one of the most influential business lobbies in the country that draws support from leading businesses across various sectors of the economy on Dr Ndii’s comment.

We also did not immediately reach the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa), which has more than half a million members.

Dr Ndii’s assessment comes at a time when Kenyan manufacturers have warned they will be forced to reduce or halt production and shift investments to other parts of the world to reduce costs amid soaring energy prices and new taxes.

The manufacturers say the prevailing high cost of production is edging them out of business. KAM recently asked Kenyans to brace for tough times ahead as a result of the new taxes and cost of fuel.

Any shutdowns of factories would deal a blow to one of the main priority sectors in President William Ruto’s administration’s first term.

The high cost of production and inputs, they say, remains a thorn in the side of firms, forcing them to lay off more people this year than they did last year. The manufacturers have advised the government to lower taxes. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Kenya's tight rope on food security and GMO fight
Next article
The LSK's fight against the Government on GMO
.

Similar Articles

By Okumu Modachi 5 hrs ago
Business
Murkomen announces measures that seek to boost airport services
By Macharia Kamau 5 hrs ago
Business
Premium How Kenya's oil import deal has soured trade with Uganda
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium KRA predicts blow to corporate taxes over lower bank earnings
.

Latest Stories

Know the right funding model when seeking investors for your business
Opinion
By Gorata Ogotseng
55 mins ago
Duo reaps big from market gap in traditional vegetables
Enterprise
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
55 mins ago
Economic advisers insist country on track
Business
By Brian Ngugi
55 mins ago
IMF bailouts key in Kenya honouring Sh302b Eurobond, says Ndii
Business
By Brian Ngugi
55 mins ago
Premium Why SMEs are wary of using cross-border payment platforms
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
55 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Gorata Ogotseng 55 mins ago
Opinion
Know the right funding model when seeking investors for your business
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 55 mins ago
Enterprise
Duo reaps big from market gap in traditional vegetables
By Brian Ngugi 55 mins ago
Business
Economic advisers insist country on track
By Brian Ngugi 55 mins ago
Business
IMF bailouts key in Kenya honouring Sh302b Eurobond, says Ndii

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.