Firm files case seeking to lock out direct petroleum export to Uganda

A section of the metering system at the Kisumu Oil Jetty. [Denis kibuchi, Standard]

A face-off between Kenya and Uganda is looming after an oil marketing company filed a case in Nairobi.

In the petition, Royani Energy Limited alongside Charles Kombo and John Kinuthia are seeking to knock out Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) Limited from the Kenyan market.

In their case filed before the High Court, the trio stated that UNOC applied for a petroleum importation through Uganda’s minister for energy and mineral development.

The case comes barely a month after Uganda’s Energy Ministry in a public notice indicated that it would change its fuel purchase process after Kenya brokered a government-to-government deal.

Uganda stated that owing to low prices by oil marketers, the cost of Kenyan fuel was too expensive and unrealistic.

In response to the notice, David Ndii on his X account paused, “How will oil reach Uganda? Will they fly it in?”

According to the petitioners, UNOC does not have the capacity to handle oil evacuation from the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) system.

They further argue the Ugandan firm has not proved that it has sold 6.6 million litres of petrol, nor does it have at least five retail stations nor provide USD 10 million turnovers for the three years required by Kenyan authorities.

“The fourth respondent’s application (Uganda National Oil Company Limited) dated September 6, 2023, for a license to import, export, and wholesale of petroleum products to Uganda through Kenya due to extensive port and pipeline infrastructure did not meet the conditions for grant of the said license,” court papers filed by lawyer Moses Onyango read on part.

According to Onyango, the Kenyan government will illegally prioritise a foreign company over its own citizens.

He argued that Kenyan fuel companies will suffer as UNOC intends to take up at least 200,000 meters which belongs to Kenyan oil marketing companies.

The three sued Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, Attorney General Justin Muturi and Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General David Kiptoo.

“The Kenyan government through the 1st and 3rd respondents (Chirchir and EPRA) in issuing the licenses and allocating ullage to the said 4th respondent would be conducting unfair business practices as against local companies.

The 1st and 3rd respondents would be setting aside the law for a foreign company by waiving mandatory conditions set for a foreign company, conditions that local companies have been subjected to and several local companies have been disqualified for failure to meet the said conditions in law,” said Onyango.

Ugandan market consumes about 20 per cent of the refined petroleum products through the Port of Mombasa.

Following UNOC’s application for waiver, Chirchir wrote to EPRA and KPC on October 31, 2023 directing them to review and align the petroleum logistical arrangements to ensure the shift was smooth.

A company’s search attached to the court record indicates that UNOC is owned by six Ugandans and a Kenyan.

Those listed as directors and shareholders are Irene Pauline Bateebe, Malachi Omolloh Adedeh (Kenyan), Zulaika Mirembe Kasajja. Francis Nuru Twinamatsiko, Francis Wambedye Nagimesi, Stella Marie Cingthobiwaga and Emmanuel Kiangole.

Royani Energy director Mohamed Fathi asked the court to find that the waiver to be illegal and unconstitutional.