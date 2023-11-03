Cyber security in focus at Nairobi forum

Philip Kirode-Deputy Director Cyber Security -ICTA [Courtesy]

The increasing reliance on digital infrastructure and technology has made cyber security a critical matter of national security.

With the internet becoming the preferred medium of communication, the virtual environment is prone to cyber attacks and the main challenge confronting most organisations in Kenya today is the lack of cyber security skillsets.

Every October, organisations and institutions across the world collaborate to mark the cybersecurity awareness month.

This year Cyberpro Africa, a company specialising in providing comprehensive cyber security training solutions organised a three-day conference at the University of Nairobi dubbed, Cyberweek Africa Conference 2023.

The forum aimed at emphasising the need for collaboration between academia, industry entrepreneurs and government to address the evolving challenges of the digital age.

Speaking on behalf of Information and Communication Technology Authority (ICTA) Chief Executive Stanley Kamanguya, ICTA Deputy Director for Cyber Security Philip Kirode noted that technology is a key pillar in transforming service delivery and a factor of growth in the Kenyan economy.

He said the government’s digital agenda is to enhance service delivery through digitisation and automation of government critical processes and make available 80 per cent of government services online.

The government is also committed to implementing a multi-faceted strategy to bridge the security skills gap and fortify the country’s defense through various initiatives.

These include laying of 100,000km of fibre cables across the country, installation of 25,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots, establishment of 1,450 digital villages, smart hubs and studios across the country, setting up of three data centres, and cybersecurity and data protection management.