Leaders mobilise on increased production of coffee

Business
 By Boniface Gikandi | Nov 01, 2023
Coffee at a farm in Nyeri. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Political leaders from Murang’a, Kirinyaga, and Kiambu counties mobilised coffee farmers to increase production to match the required capacity in the market.

In Murang’a, MPs Peter Kihungi (Kangema), Edwin Mugo (Mathioya) and Joseph Munyoro (Kigumo) said farmers need to increase the production following demand for 700 metric tonnes by Java Coffee Company.

Speaking separately, the leaders called on the youth to actively participate in tending to the crop in their parents’ farms to increase production.

Presently, Kenyan coffee markets are through direct sales and the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE).

Murang’a projects to increase production to 80,000 metric tonnes from 30 million kilogrammes.

Mugo applauded the government’s decision to set aside Sh4 billion to cushion coffee farmers from poor prices with a kilogramme trading at not less than Sh80.

He said the fund approved by the Cabinet would see coffee prices increase from as low as Sh20 per kilogram to Sh80 per kilogram through the Coffee Cherry Advance fund launched five years ago.

“Farmers have been complaining for months about the poor prices their produce sold owing to reforms in the sector that has seen many marketers withdraw their services while the few who remained in operation quoted dismal prices,” said Mugo when he spoke at Kamacharia Girls High School.

Mugo added that leaders from the coffee growing belts have petitioned President William Ruto, and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to consider waiving debts accrued by coffee cooperative societies that continue to eat into farmers’ earnings.

That, he explained, can only happen if the Coffee Bill 2023 seeks to streamline the sector and the Co-operatives bill is passed.

Kigumo MP, who was among the MPs from the coffee growing belts who lobbied for Sh4 billion in the sector, said the kitty will go a long way in empowering farmers.

The MP said with the trend, the coffee market has a bright future, anticipating a kilogramme will fetch above Sh150 in the shortest time.

“There is a need for all to play their role, focusing on increased production to satisfy the international market,” said Munyoro.

The Kangema MP said the youth should assist their parents in attending the coffee farmers instead of idling in the market centres.

Kihungi said the youth have a role to play in wealth creation instead of being lured into joining criminal gangs.

“Also the parents should subdivide their land and share it with their children as part of promoting responsibility and supporting coffee farming,” said Kihungi. 

.

