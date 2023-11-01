Kenya, US join forces to enhance digital taxation

Business
 By Standard Reporter | Nov 01, 2023

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman with KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga (right) during a visit to Times Tower, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya and the United States have partnered to drive digital innovation in taxation and enhance efficiency in tax administration through the use of digital technologies.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the US Embassy in Kenya have teamed up to reevaluate taxation methods, which they say will boost efficiency and effectiveness for both countries.

“In an era characterized by remarkable technological advancements, it has become apparent that taxation systems can benefit from digitalization,” KRA Director-General Humprey Wattanga said on Monday, October 30 in Nairobi.

US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman who witnessed the collaboration averred that its outcomes will benefit both countries in improving their financial landscapes and riding off old tax systems.

“As both nations embark on the journey of exploring innovative solutions, sharing knowledge, and participating in strategic dialogues, the outcomes are likely to influence not only the financial landscapes of Kenya and the United States but also serve as a reference for other countries seeking to modernize their tax systems.”

The theme of the partnership between the Authority and the US is "Drive Transformation in Taxation Through Digital Technologies."

Seeing as digitalization forms one of Kenya Kwanza’s agendas, it is hoped that the collaboration will help change the future of taxation in Kenya.

The move comes as KRA steps up efforts to curb tax evasion, amid increasing pressure to generate additional tax revenue.

Related Topics
Previous article
Chief dies by suicide after finding wife in bed with a police officer in Nandi
Next article
Megascope Limited sued over Sh869 million NMS contracts
.

Similar Articles

By Standard Reporter 11 hrs ago
Enterprise
Startup easing motherhood journey for new mums
By Macharia Munene 14 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Petroleum refinery clings on to life under new owner KPC
By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi 14 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Revealed: The winners as Shilling continues steep fall against dollar
.

Latest Stories

Kenya, US join forces to enhance digital taxation
Business
By Standard Reporter
1 hr ago
Premium KRA targets luxury shoppers in tougher tax evasion crackdown
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Premium How local firm cracked key avocado export markets
Enterprise
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
2 hrs ago
Premium What tax collections say about Ruto's management of economy so far
Opinion
By Dennis Kabaara
2 hrs ago
Startups tipped to drive EV shift amid standards concerns
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
11 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Business
Kenya, US join forces to enhance digital taxation
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium KRA targets luxury shoppers in tougher tax evasion crackdown
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 2 hrs ago
Enterprise
Premium How local firm cracked key avocado export markets
By Dennis Kabaara 2 hrs ago
Opinion
Premium What tax collections say about Ruto's management of economy so far

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.