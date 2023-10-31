KRA misses Sh12.9b fuel tax target as motorists dump cars over high prices

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Oct 31, 2023

The government has missed out on billions of shillings in fuel revenues due to record high prices, which are forcing Kenyan motorists to keep their cars at home, the taxman has revealed.

According to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the fuel revenues for the period between July and September this year had a performance rate of 84.8 per cent.

This resulted in a deficit of Sh12.9 billion compared to the KRA set target, the revenue agency said.

While appearing before the National Assembly Finance Committee, KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga, presented data highlighting that the decline in collections represented an 8.6 per cent drop compared to the previous period of July to September last year.

“Oil revenue recorded a performance rate of 84.8 per cent in July-September 2023 for a deficit of Sh12.9 billion against target, and a decline of 8.6 per cent over July-September 2022 collections,” said Mr Wattanga.

“The tax category’s performance was affected by a decline in overall oil volumes by 12.4 per cent, attributed to a drop in fuel consumption in January-June 2023 driven by high pump prices that depressed demand,” said KRA.

The data also backs similar projections by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

Kenyans have in the last year or so been slowing down on consumption of some petroleum products, with the current high prices expected to make the situation worse.

“High fuel landing costs impact the eventual retail price. Landing costs are mainly driven by international oil prices that have been on the rise since July 2023, and a continual depreciation of the exchange rate,” said KRA.

This admission by the KRA coincides with the record-breaking fuel prices, which have already adversely affected the living standards of millions of Kenyans.

The high cost of fuel is compelling motorists across the country to abandon their vehicles in large numbers.

This reduction in fuel usage is viewed as an early indication of weakened industrial activity and decreased consumer spending, raising concerns among observers about a potential recession.

A recent spot-check by The Standard revealed a noticeable decrease in the number of vehicles on Nairobi’s major highways.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Our scholars should learn from the diode
Next article
Tourism lobby protests over 'exclusion'
.

Similar Articles

By Lynn Kolongei 5 hrs ago
Business
Premium Ruto defends his trips out of the country, assures economy stable
By Brian Ngugi 6 hrs ago
Business
Premium Banks face hefty penalties in CBK forex manipulation probe
By Brian Ngugi 6 hrs ago
Business
African Trade Bank urges deeper regional trade ties with the Caribbean
.

Latest Stories

Tourism lobby protests over 'exclusion'
Business
By Macharia Kamau
4 mins ago
KRA misses Sh12.9b fuel tax target as motorists dump cars over high prices
Business
By Brian Ngugi
24 mins ago
Premium The great rip off: How coffee agents take farmers for a ride
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
54 mins ago
Premium Revealed: The winners as Shilling continues steep fall against dollar
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Premium Petroleum refinery clings on to life under new owner KPC
Financial Standard
By Macharia Munene
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 4 mins ago
Business
Tourism lobby protests over 'exclusion'
By Brian Ngugi 24 mins ago
Business
KRA misses Sh12.9b fuel tax target as motorists dump cars over high prices
By Macharia Kamau 54 mins ago
Financial Standard
Premium The great rip off: How coffee agents take farmers for a ride
By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium Revealed: The winners as Shilling continues steep fall against dollar

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.