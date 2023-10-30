Air France celebrates 90 years of flying high with style, innovation

Business
 By David Njaaga | Oct 30, 2023
Air France KLM’s General Manager for East and Southern Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana, Marius van der Ham (left), poses with the airline’s Sales Manager Kenya at the company’s 90th anniversary celebration in Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

French carrier Air France has celebrated its 90th anniversary of flying across the globe with style and innovation.

The airline, which began its operation in 1933, hosted a glamorous event at Shamba Events in Loresho Ridge, Nairobi, on Saturday, October 28.

The event highlighted the airline’s achievements in aviation technology, onboard comfort and customer service over the years.

 It also showcased the airline’s passion for travel, fine dining, design, haute couture, art and architecture, which make it a symbol of sophistication and style in the skies.

Air France KLM General Manager for East and Southern Africa, Nigeria and Ghana Marius van der Ham said the 90-year journey had been one of progress, innovation and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.

“As we celebrate this momentous milestone, Air France remains dedicated to upholding the values that have defined us for 90 years,” said Ham.

“Beyond connecting people and cultures, I see a legacy of innovation and technological leadership in aviation that have played a pivotal role in shaping the modern aviation landscape,” he added.

“It is our commitment that we shall consistently continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in air travel to enhance passenger safety, comfort and convenience.”

He noted that the airline also marked 90 years of comfort on board, 90 years of travel and exploration, and 90 years of fine dining and culinary excellence.

The event was attended by guests from various sectors, including tourism, media, business and diplomacy.

 Attendees were treated to a showcase of Air France’s history and achievements, as well as a taste of its renowned cuisine and service.

To mark the occasion, the airline also offered customers a 15 per cent discount on their next trip with Air France. The offer is valid until October 31, 2023.

Related Topics
Previous article
Masibo strikes as Kenya bounce back to edge Zambia in Olympic qualifiers
.

Similar Articles

By Edwin Nyarangi 18 hrs ago
Business
Kenya, Japan seek to transform motor vehicle industry
By Brian Ngugi 19 hrs ago
Business
Premium Global deals offer a whiff of hope for embittered coffee farmers
By Amos Kareithi 1 day ago
Business
Rich firm officials and shareholders battle for billions
.

Latest Stories

Air France celebrates 90 years of flying high with style, innovation
Business
By David Njaaga
45 mins ago
Premium Banks face hefty penalties in CBK forex manipulation probe
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Premium What tax collections say about Ruto's management of economy so far
Opinion
By Dennis Kabaara
2 hrs ago
Premium Ruto defends his trips out of the country, assures economy stable
Business
By Lynn Kolongei
2 hrs ago
Court clears KRA's e-stamp duty deal with Swiss firm
Business
By Paul Ogemba
7 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By David Njaaga 45 mins ago
Business
Air France celebrates 90 years of flying high with style, innovation
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Banks face hefty penalties in CBK forex manipulation probe
By Dennis Kabaara 2 hrs ago
Opinion
Premium What tax collections say about Ruto's management of economy so far
By Lynn Kolongei 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Ruto defends his trips out of the country, assures economy stable

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.