Air France celebrates 90 years of flying high with style, innovation

Air France KLM’s General Manager for East and Southern Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana, Marius van der Ham (left), poses with the airline’s Sales Manager Kenya at the company’s 90th anniversary celebration in Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

French carrier Air France has celebrated its 90th anniversary of flying across the globe with style and innovation.

The airline, which began its operation in 1933, hosted a glamorous event at Shamba Events in Loresho Ridge, Nairobi, on Saturday, October 28.

The event highlighted the airline’s achievements in aviation technology, onboard comfort and customer service over the years.

It also showcased the airline’s passion for travel, fine dining, design, haute couture, art and architecture, which make it a symbol of sophistication and style in the skies.

Air France KLM General Manager for East and Southern Africa, Nigeria and Ghana Marius van der Ham said the 90-year journey had been one of progress, innovation and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.

“As we celebrate this momentous milestone, Air France remains dedicated to upholding the values that have defined us for 90 years,” said Ham.

“Beyond connecting people and cultures, I see a legacy of innovation and technological leadership in aviation that have played a pivotal role in shaping the modern aviation landscape,” he added.

“It is our commitment that we shall consistently continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in air travel to enhance passenger safety, comfort and convenience.”

He noted that the airline also marked 90 years of comfort on board, 90 years of travel and exploration, and 90 years of fine dining and culinary excellence.

The event was attended by guests from various sectors, including tourism, media, business and diplomacy.

Attendees were treated to a showcase of Air France’s history and achievements, as well as a taste of its renowned cuisine and service.

To mark the occasion, the airline also offered customers a 15 per cent discount on their next trip with Air France. The offer is valid until October 31, 2023.