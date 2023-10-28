Kenyan appointed ILO representative for five East African countries

Caroline Khamati Mugala who has been appointed Director General for The International Labour Organisation (ILO) representing East Africa. [Courtesy, Standard]

Caroline Khamati has been appointed Director General for the International Labour Organization (ILO).

She will be the ILO representative for the United Republic of Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda.

The details are contained in a communication by ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo. Her appointment takes effect on January 1, 2024.

ILO is a body that recognizes human and labour rights internationally as well as promotes social justice with its offices located in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

Houngbo also announced the appointment of Gladys Cisneros of the United States as Chief of the Labour Migration Branch (migrant), with effect from January 4, 2024.

Ms Roopa Nair of Canada has also been appointed Chief of the Better Work Branch (Better Work), with effect from November 1, 2023.

Mr Ritash Kumar Sarna of India has been appointed Deputy Director of the Department of Statistics (statistics), with effect from November 1, 2023.

Khamati is a former employee of the Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU-K).

She became the first Kenyan to hold the prestigious position which represents five countries.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli expressed the union's appreciation to Khamati as she takes up her new role.

‘’We are pleased with the appointment of Khamati considering her rich background, in trade unionism and the promotion of social justice, having dedicated over 18 years of her career to the cause of labour organization and union executive roles,’’ Atwoli said in a statement.

Atwoli also recognized Khamati’s performances in various capacities as a Gender Officer, Training officer, Project Coordinator for Good Governance and Social Dialogue as well and Productivity Desk Officer.

Additionally, COTU also expressed confidence in Khamati's Leadership at ILO, based on her expertise in social dialogue, advocacy and coalition building.

“We are confident that Khamati leadership will further strengthen the ILO’s mission to advance social justice and workers’ rights in the East Africa region,” Atwoli said

“We extend our warmest congratulations to Caroline Khamati Mugalla on her historic appointment and look forward to working together to build a more equitable and just labour landscape in Kenya,” he added