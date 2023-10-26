Tea sector workers to get 13pc pay rise as Atwoli signs CBA

Business
 By Noel Nabiswa | Oct 26, 2023
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has pledged to push for remunerations of employees in the tea industry. He said the push will result in an increment in wages that will be beneficial to employees and also to the Kenyan tea industry.

Atwoli spoke after signing a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) and the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU).

"This event signals a new chapter in the history of industrial relations within the Kenyan tea sector, and it underscores the commitment of KPAWU and KTDA to better the lives of those who form the backbone of this vital industry," Atwoli said.

In a statement, Atwoli said the meeting discussed a 13 per cent wage increment for workers in the next two years. He said the two-year deal will pave the way for an increment in wages, which will demonstrate the commitment of both KPAWU and KTDA to enhancing the livelihoods and welfare of members.

"The agreement marks a significant development that promises positive changes for the unionised employees of KTDA who are proud members of the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Worker's Union (KPAWU)," he said.

"We express our enthusiasm for CBA's potential to bring about positive change."

Atwoli said that together with other stakeholders, he will lobby for a change in the minimum wage, which he called a long-lasting impact on employees' livelihoods.

He said the accord demonstrates the commitment of both KPAWU and KTDA, which signified a new chapter in the history of industrial relations within the Kenya tea sector that will change the lives of those who form the backbone of the vital industry.

.

.

.

