Government committed to improve infrastructure, PS Omollo says

The government is committed to improving infrastructure as part of the ongoing efforts to achieve the economic agenda of the Kenya Kwanza government.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo noted that infrastructure development is key to the attainedment of the the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), whicg President William Ruto rode on to power in last year's elections.

Infrastructure is refers to the basic physical systems of a business, region, or nation and often involves the production of public goods or production processes. Infrastructure include transportation systems, communication networks, sewage, water, and school systems, which are basically the enablers of the realisation of the set goals.

BETA is Kenya Kwanza’s road map for the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr Omollo, who was accompanied by his counterparts, Defence's Patrick Mariru, Idris Dakota (Cabinet Affairs), Teresia Mbaika (Devolution), and Veronica Nduva (Performance and Delivery Services) spoke at the Coast on Thursday where they inspected government projects.

The PSs, who are part of the Governance and Public Administration Sub-Committee under the National Development and Implementation Committee, inspected the Shimoni Port in Kwale County, Kenya Shipyard Limited (KSL), Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Center and the Government Chemist in Mombasa County.

Mr Omollo, who is the committee’s chairperson, said the inspection was meant to identify and seal the gaps that have led to delays in the implementation of government projects.

“During our visit, we not only focused on the above projects, we have also focused on other government programmes that are going. These include those in the Coast region as well as North Eastern so that we are able to unlock the bottlenecks that exist in those projects for the people to reap maximum benefits out of them,” he said.

The committee observed that the construction of the Shimoni Fish Port, which started in October 2022, is progressing well with nearly half of the work (42 per cent) already done.

The officials said the port will help in fish processing and storage with the facility boasting of a modern jetty and icemaking plant.

This they said will help in meeting the growing demand for fish and support the livelihoods of small-scale fishermen in the county.

Omollo acknowledged that the project will not only boost the local economy but also improve the quality and value of the seafood produced in the region.

The fish port is part of the government's strategy to maximize the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the Indian Ocean.

During their visit to the KSL, which is being upgraded by the Kenya Defence Forces, Omollo said: "The facility is fully operational and has played a critical role in job creation, offering at least 3,000 Kenyan artisans with job opportunities."

The artisans are currently undertaking construction, repair and maintenance works for both government and civilian boat vessels of up to 150 metres long.

Local vessels can now be identified through standardized colour codes thanks to the shipyard which has enhanced maritime security on our waters.

KSL is tasked with leading and catalyzing the introduction of the new shipbuilding industry in Eastern Africa with a focus on meeting the local demand from Kenya Navy, Ministries, Agencies, and Departments (MDAs) with maritime assets, and other public and private domestic and regional clients.

Some of its functions include ship refits, ship maintenance, ship overhaul, both onshore and offshore ship repairs, piers design and construction, and civil maritime and rail works among other roles.

Mr Omollo said the committee will visit all counties to ensure timely completion of projects, assuring Kenyans of the government's commitment to improve their standards of living.