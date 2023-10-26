Atwoli inks deal to review wage for tea farmers

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli. [File, Standard]

The Central Organization of Trade Union (Cotu) secretary general Francis Atwoli has pledged to push for remunerations of employees in the tea industry.

He said the push will result in an increment in wages that be beneficial to employees and also to the Kenyan tea industry.

He spoke after signing the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) and the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU).

“This event signals a new chapter in the history of industrial relations within the Kenyan tea sector, and it underscores the commitment of KPAWU and KTDA to better the lives of those who form the backbone of this vital industry,” Atwoli said.

In a statement, Atwoli said the meeting discussed 13 per cent wage increment of workers in the next two years.

Atwoli said that the two-year deal will pave the way for an increment in wages which will demonstrate the commitment of both KPAWU and KTDA in enhancing the livelihoods and welfare of members.

"The agreement marks a significant development that promises positive changes for the unionizable employees of KTDA who are proud members of the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Worker's Union (KPAWU)," he said.

He said:“We express our enthusiasm for CBA’s potential that have brought about positive change.”

He said that together with other stakeholders, he will lobby for change in minimum wage in what he called along lasting impact on employee’s livelihood.

Atwoli said that the accord demonstrates the commitment of both KPAWU and KTDA which signified a new chapter in the history of industrial relations within the Kenya tea sector which will change the lives of those who form the backbone of the vital industry.