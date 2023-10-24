Kenya's textile industry gets a boost from Turkish partnership

 By David Njaaga | Oct 24, 2023

New Wide Garments Kenya Epz limited in Athi river in Machakos, in this photo taken on May 20, 2022. [David Gichuru, Standard]

A new partnership between a Turkish firm and Kenya's textile industry promises to create jobs, stimulate the economy, and enhance the country's defence and security capabilities.

The Turkish firm, Raff Military Textile, announced the partnership during a recent visit to East Africa, where it met with potential customers and stakeholders in the country.

Eray Yükseloğlu, the General Manager of Raff Military Textile, said he was impressed by the lively atmosphere of Kenya and the warmth of its people.

 "We are excited to bring our expertise in the defence industry to Kenya, a country with a dynamic and developing textile industry. We see this as a great opportunity to contribute to the growth of the sector with our expertise in the military textile industry."

Kenya has a strong textile industry that employs about 200,000 people and contributes about 10 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Yükseloğlu said Kenya's strategic geographical location in East Africa makes it an important market for the firm.

He said Raff Military Textile was looking for potential collaborations in various areas, such as the technological infrastructure of the defence industry, customer relationships, research and development partnerships, and local production facilities.

 "By working with our Kenyan partners, we aim to enhance the capabilities of both countries' defence and security forces while stimulating the local economy and creating jobs," he said.

 The firm has also held discussions with various educational institutions in Kenya to explore training programs to develop industry skills.

"We are very keen to share our over 50 years of expertise and know-how with talented individuals and organizations in Kenya. By providing the best access to our existing infrastructure and know-how, we hope to contribute to the development of talented professionals in Kenya," he added.

He said the firm would continue to seek new partners, build relationships, and explore opportunities in Kenya with the strong belief that Kenya's growth potential aligns with the brand's vision to deliver world-class military, tactical, and police products.

The firm will showcase its latest products at Milipol 2023, the world's largest security exhibition in Paris, France, next November 14 and 17.

 

