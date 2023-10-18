KRA collects Sh3.4b from tax amnesty

Business
 By Graham Kajilwa | Oct 18, 2023

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has so far collected Sh3.4 billion from the ongoing tax amnesty programme.

At least 17,000 taxpayers have so far taken advantage of the amnesty and are expected to remit Sh10.5 billion, according to Domestic Taxes Chief Manager Caroline Rotich.

“More than 17,000 taxpayers have applied for the tax amnesty, which commenced on September 1 and we expect the number to immensely grow as we continue to create awareness amongst taxpayers,” she said.

KRA has identified 2.8 million taxpayers who have penalties and interest and qualify for the tax amnesty programme, in which the taxman waives billions.

The tax amnesty runs until June 2024.

Out-of-court settlement

Qualified taxpayers are entitled to an automatic waiver of the penalties and interest related to that period and will not be required to make an amnesty application.

KRA, which targets to collect Sh2.78 trillion in revenues this financial year, has urged taxpayers who have pending objections and court cases to consider out-of-court settlements to enable them to benefit from the amnesty programme.

The taxman collected Sh2.1 trillion in the 2022-23 financial year.

KRA has developed an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) framework as a means of resolving tax disputes outside the judicial process.

It encourages concerned taxpayers to leverage this programme for faster mutual, objective and efficient resolution of tax disputes.

Through the Finance Act 2023, KRA introduced an amnesty programme that allows taxpayers to apply for a waiver of penalties and interest accrued until December 31, 2022.

Taxpayers will only be required to pay the principal tax amount of outstanding tax debts, with KRA projecting to collect over Sh51 billion from the debts accrued in the period. 

According to the amnesty notice, when a person has paid all the principal taxes that were due by December 31, 2022, they will be entitled to an automatic waiver. 

If the person has not paid all the principal taxes up to December 31, 2022, they will be required to apply to the Commissioner for amnesty on interest accrued and penalties.

They should also propose a payment plan for any outstanding principal taxes, which should be paid not later than June 30, 2024.  

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Treasury now turns to Kenyans for ideas to increase tax revenue
Next article
Privacy by design: Data strategies for your organisation
.

Similar Articles

By XN Iraki 4 hrs ago
Enterprise
Premium Nairobi will only get richer at expense of other counties
By Standard Reporter 8 hrs ago
Business
Ship with consignment of KTDA fertiliser docks at Mombasa port
By XN Iraki 9 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Traffic jams are back, and it's not just cars
.

Latest Stories

KRA collects Sh3.4b from tax amnesty
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
29 mins ago
Britam taps new frontier with flood insurance for vulnerable regions
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
49 mins ago
Premium Parliament lifts the lid on opaque loan terms as Kenya debt spikes
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
4 hrs ago
Premium Inside battle for control of prime cement firm's land
Business
By Brian Ngugi
4 hrs ago
Premium Treasury now turns to Kenyans for ideas to increase tax revenue
Business
By Brian Ngugi
4 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 29 mins ago
Business
KRA collects Sh3.4b from tax amnesty
By Graham Kajilwa 49 mins ago
Enterprise
Britam taps new frontier with flood insurance for vulnerable regions
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Parliament lifts the lid on opaque loan terms as Kenya debt spikes
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
Business
Premium Inside battle for control of prime cement firm's land

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.