Ship with consignment of KTDA fertiliser docks at Mombasa port

Workers load bags of fertiliser into a lorry at Kiganjo National Cereals and Produce Board depot in Nyeri County in April 2023. [Kibata Kihu, Stanadard]

The first batch of imported fertiliser for small-scale tea farmers has landed at the Mombasa port.

Kenya Tea Development Agency Management Services Ltd (KTDA MS) said it has imported 92,737 metric tonnes of fertiliser for distribution to smallholder tea farmers this financial year.

The NPK 26:5:5 chemically compounded fertiliser was procured directly from Russia.

The first ship carrying the fertiliser arrived at the Port of Mombasa on Tuesday, October 17, carrying 47,800 tonnes of 956,000 50kg bags, while the second delivering the balance is expected to dock in November. The tea agency said the fertiliser will be bagged at the port for onward distribution to farmers via the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to Nairobi and further to factories.

“This arrangement allows smooth and efficient delivery to farmers to the closest tea buying centres. Farmers do not incur extra cost transporting the fertiliser from the factory stores,” said KTDA in a statement.

The cost of fertiliser has been negatively impacted by the rising cost of natural gas (a key component in the manufacture of NPK chemically compounded fertiliser), unfavourable exchange rates, global supply constraints, high crude oil costs and the cost of shipment, among other factors.

The agency said the final cost of a 50kg bag will be determined once clearing and transport costs to respective tea factories across the country, as well as marine and overland insurance costs, have been factored in.

Application of fertiliser on tea bushes at the onset of short rains is necessary to ensure consistent high quality and quantity of green leaf essential for premium tea production.

KTDA procures fertilizer in bulk for more than 650,000 small-scale tea farmers, who are the shareholders of its managed factories, through competitive international bidding.

The fertiliser is then distributed to the farmers through their respective factory companies. This arrangement enables small-scale tea farmers to access high-quality fertiliser at the most competitive price.

The effectiveness of the procurement and distribution process has attracted other organisations and individuals who are not necessarily within the KTDA network who now prefer to make their orders through the agency.

The KTDA fertiliser credit scheme enables farmers to pay in instalments.

These payments are made over several months to ease the farmer’s burden on the purchase of the crucial input.