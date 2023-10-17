Koskei puts on notice corrupt contractors, engineers

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, on Friday 29th September 2023 at Kenya School of Government lower Kabete in Kiambu. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, has issued a warning to corrupt contractors and engineers over the approval of buildings that do not meet standards.

This is even as the Engineers Board of Kenya reported that it has suspended three of its members and issued three others with a warning for disciplinary reasons.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Monday, Koskei noted that no government or private project should be initiated without the essential approvals, further laying blame on self-interested leaders who prioritize monetary gain over the safety of the public.

He called on stringent inspection and approval process for contractors before they embark on construction projects.

“There are no proper inspections done by the engineers because you receive bribes and issue a certificate of clearance to the contractors and that is where we go wrong,” Koskei said.

He urged building owners and construction companies to shoulder the responsibility of verifying the qualifications and certificates of potential hires, ensuring that only competent professionals are entrusted with construction projects.

“Some of the contractors bring fake certificates and lie about their experiences. If you are an engineer and the building collapses, it means you bribed your way. We will not allow this country to be a laughing stock,” Koskei said.

However, Margret Ogai, the Registrar and CEO of the Engineers Board of Kenya, said they are committed to collaborating with other agencies to combat corruption in the country and are dedicated to upholding competence and professionalism within the engineering community

She further revealed that the board has successfully registered over 3,500 qualified engineers.

Raymond Omollo, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, called for collective efforts between the government and stakeholders to address the pervasive problem of collapsing buildings.

He stressed the importance of improved communication and the creation of job opportunities for Kenyan citizens as part of the solution.