KRA's Lilian Nyawanda redeployed as Border Control commissioner

Business
 By David Njaaga | Oct 11, 2023
Lilian Nyawanda. [Standard, file]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced the re-deployment of Lilian Nyawanda as the Commissioner of Customs and Border Control (C&BC), effective from October 11, 2023.

Nyawanda returns to KRA after serving on secondment at the National Treasury and Economic Planning, where she was involved in customs policy and legislation.

She is expected to spearhead the implementation of initiatives that will drive customs revenue and enhance trade facilitation and border control.

Nyawanda has over two years of experience as the Commissioner C&BC at KRA, where she oversaw the department’s core business and operations.

She has a strong background in customs administration, international trade and strategic management.

Nyawanda holds a Master of Business Administration degree from United States International University and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University of Nairobi.

She is also pursuing a Doctorate in Public Policy & Administration from Walden University and is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success.

KRA’s Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga expressed his confidence in Nyawanda’s re-deployment, saying that “she will be instrumental in delivering KRA’s vision and supporting the Government’s development agenda.”

.

