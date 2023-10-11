How printing industry is going green with innovative solutions

Printing industry goes green with innovative solutions for a sustainable future. [Standard,file]

Sustainability is driving innovation in the global printing industry, fueled by factors like economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for environmentally friendly solutions.

A recent report by Polaris Market Research estimated that the global commercial printing market would reach USD 574.12 billion (Sh85.4 trillion) by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4 per cent from USD 466.64 billion (Sh 69.4 trillion) in 2021.

Titled "Commercial Printing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis by Printing Technology Forecast, 2022 - 2030," the report identifies the marketing industry and the demand for customized messaging as the main market drivers.

Industry players like Epson are responding to societal challenges caused by global warming and climate change.

Yasunori Ogawa, President and CEO of Seiko Epson Corporation, stated that they aim to achieve sustainability and enrich communities by using their core technology to create solutions for societal issues.

He emphasized their commitment to align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As Epson celebrated its 80th anniversary in 2022, Ogawa shared their aspiration to use technology to address global environmental challenges.

Epson is taking steps to reduce direct emissions by 44 per cent by 2025 through heat-free printing technology, which uses significantly less energy as it does not require heating.

They've allocated Sh 83 billion over the next ten years for decarbonization, resource recycling, and environmental technology development.

One of their innovations, the 'PaperLab', is the world's first dry process office papermaking system that can create new paper from used paper using minimal water.This technology not only reduces paper waste but also conserves water resources.

Epson is not the only company investing in sustainable printing solutions. Commercial inkjet products are gaining popularity due to their lower power usage, reduced carbon emissions, and cleaner air quality as they do not emit toner dust.

Companies are using inkjet printers to enhance their offerings, personalize packaging and messaging, and meet the seasonality of demand.

For example, DS Smith Iberia installed the EFI Nozomi C18000 Plus six-color single-pass LED inkjet printer in Lisbon, Portugal, reducing time to market and providing printing quality equivalent to offset printing without litho lamination.

Epson's Heat-Free Printing Technology, another innovation, consumes less power as it doesn't rely on heat for warm-up. This technology is contributing significantly to energy conservation.

With paper being a major component of the printing industry, there's a growing focus on saving ecosystems. Epson's 'PaperLab' plays a pivotal role in this.

This technology not only recycles paper but adds new value through 'upcycling.' Epson is also exploring applications of 'Dry Fiber Technology' beyond paper, in collaboration with various partners.

As the digital delivery of information rises, commercial printers are incorporating digital technologies to enhance print quality, and spatial computing is becoming an integral part of the process.

Technologies like AR, VR, and MR are enabling hands-free collaboration between on-site technicians and remote experts, enhancing personalized spaces and creating dynamic, educational experiences.

These advancements in innovative and sustainable printing technology offer a promising future for the industry and the environment in which we all coexist.