NTSA declines to renew Bolt's license over violation of regulations

Business
 By Mate Tongola | Oct 11, 2023
Bolt drivers have been complaining about the commission charges and illegal booking fees.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has rejected taxi-hailing firm Bolt’s application for a license renewal following protests by drivers over alleged violation of regulations.

NTSA cited numerous complaints by drivers using its services, including alleged illegal booking fees and exorbitant commission charges.

In a letter to the Estonian firm, the authority noted that it would not accept the application for renewal of the transport operator license until the complaints raised were addressed fully.

"Please note that the Authority is not able to proceed with the renewal of your operator license until the issues raised by drivers and their representatives are satisfactorily addressed and rectified. We will be available to consider renewing your license as soon as these issues are addressed," the statement read in part.

Among the issues raised by the Bolt drivers include commission charges and illegal booking fees, alleged non-compliance and violations of the provision of Transport Network Companies (TNC), Owners, Drivers and Passengers Regulation, 2022.

"It has been brought to our attention, along with substantial evidence, that your company is charging commission rates higher than 18 per cent and an unauthorized booking fee has been imposed. This violates sub-regulation (2) (g) of the TNC regulations," NTSA added.

Bolt has been urged to engage in open communication with its drivers, representatives, and other stakeholders to address their concerns.

Bolt has had run-ins with its customers for a while now, with most raising safety and security concerns while using its cabs.

.

