Blow to Equity in Transcentury contest

The High Court in Nairobi on Friday dealt Equity Bank a major blow after dismissing its application to reinstate Transcentury under receivership in a Sh6 billion dispute.

Justice Afred Mabeya ruled that the application by the lender had no merit.

On the flip side, Justice Mabeya extended his orders barring the bank from taking over or interfering with the assets of the investment and infrastructure company until the case is resolved.

Transcentury Limited filed its case claiming that the bank illegally took over their premises and appointed administrators without due process.

Its lawyer Philip Nyachoti Nyachoti told the court that the forceful takeover had prejudiced and destabilised the company’s operations even after discussing with the bank a roadmap of repaying the loan.

“The company informed the bank that they are in the final stages of finalising rights issues to the tune of Sh2 billion for purposes of injecting capital into the business and have enough to offset the outstanding loan balance but they declined,” said Nyachoti.

The dispute dates back to 2013 when the bank advanced loans totaling USD87 million (Sh12.1 billion) to the company between June 2013 and November 2014.

According to the company, they have substantially repaid the loan and have been repaying faithfully until June 12, 2023 when the bank demanded that they settle all the outstanding balance.

Nyachoti argued that the bank did not calculate the correct figure owed to them by demanding a balance of Sh6 billion which is weigh above what the company is supposed to pay.

He added that the company has made all efforts to negotiate with the bank in light of the ongoing hard economic situation facing the country but they have refused to listen.

Equity Bank, through lawyer Kiragu Kimani, in its response, told the court that the company is likely to dispose its assets unless they are frozen.

According to the lawyer, the bank stood to lose a substantial amount of the unsettled loan if the company goes ahead to manage and dispose some of the properties which were used as guarantees to secure the loan.

Kimani argued that Equity had on June 8 demanded the amount owed by the firm. However, he stated that Transcentury asked for a moratorium of 24 months.

He stated that the company did not disclose to the court all facts when it obtained orders from the court on June 20.

“As the plaintiff failed to disclose the information set out here above, the plaintiff did not approach the court with utmost good faith and the interim orders of June 20, 2023 should be set aside,” he argued.