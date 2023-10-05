U.S dollar retreats amid weak private payrolls

The U.S dollar lost in late trading on Wednesday, after weaker-than-expected U.S. private payrolls based on the Automated Data Processing Inc. (ADP) National Employment Report.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, sank 0.19 percent to 106.7994 in late trading.

ADP reported Wednesday that private job growth totaled 89,000 for September, down from an upwardly revised 180,000 in August and below the 160,000 estimate from the Dow Jones. ADP also said annual wage growth slowed to 5.9 percent, the 12th consecutive monthly decline.

"We are seeing a steepening decline in jobs this month," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. "Additionally, we are seeing a steady decline in wages in the past 12 months."

The Institute for Supply Management said on Wednesday that its non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to 53.6 last month from 54.5 in August, and final services PMI slipped to 50.1 from 50.2.

"The final PMI data for September add to indications that the U.S. economy has started to cool again after a resurgence of growth earlier in the summer," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dropped 7.1 basis points to 4.73 percent after trading at its highest level in about 16 years on Tuesday. The 2-year rate slumped 8.6 basis points to 5.06 percent intraday. The U.S. dollar index also retreated from its highest in about 11 months after the data.

In the eurozone, Hamburg Commercial Bank's final composite PMI, compiled by S&P Global and seen as a good gauge of overall economic health, nudged up to 47.2 in September from August's 46.7. The final reading of S&P Global UK services PMI fell in September to 49.3 from 49.5 in August, falling further below the 50 threshold for growth.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to 1.0503 U.S. dollars from 1.0473 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound rose to 1.2137 U.S. dollars from 1.2085 dollars.

The U.S. dollar bought 149.0600 Japanese yen, higher than 148.9180 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was down to 0.9170 Swiss francs from 0.9211 Swiss francs, and it rose to 1.3745 Canadian dollars from 1.3710 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar decreased to 11.0701 Swedish krona from 11.0918 Swedish krona.