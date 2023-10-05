Pesticides are safe farmers told

 By Noel Nabiswa | Oct 05, 2023
Deltamethrin, Locust Pesticide in Isiolo County at the government offices on February 17, 2021. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Pest Control Products Board (PCPB) chief executive Fredrick Muchiri has called on stakeholders to collaborate in managing pest outbreaks.

He said this will ensure effective management of their products.

Machiri said that as PCPB, the pesticides are safe and noted that they are aware of the misinformation that has been circulating on social media about the registration of highly hazardous pesticides in Kenya.

He said the right to food is a fundamental human right, and pesticides play a critical role in ensuring global food security.

Approximately 20-40 per cent of potential crop production is lost each year due to pests and diseases.

Muchiri said banning pesticide products would deny millions of Kenyans their right to food.

“PCPB therefore encourages the crop protection industry to continue innovating in plant science to develop new and improved crop protection solutions,” Muchiri said.

He was speaking on Wednesday during a media briefing in Nairobi.

Muchiri said that as a board they have put down measures that will help in food security and reduce losses in agricultural sectors and also increase productivity.

He defended the board by saying that it is crucial to recognize that the products in Kenya are duly registered in other countries, such as the US and Canada.

Farmer Producer Company chief executive office Okisegere Ojepat, said that they are looking forward to increase food production.

He said that they are working to identify the sources that are producing pesticides that are not registered by the PCPB in the market to do away with false accusations that are spread.

“We are looking forward to increase our food production and by doing so our export products will be increased to 30-40 per cent,” Ojepat said.

He also urged farmers to be keen while using the pesticides on their farms by correctly following the instructions that are labelled on the container for accurate ratio and usage.

.

