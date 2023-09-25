KRA, KPA to auction overstayed imported goods at Mombasa port

Business
 By Willis Oketch | Sep 25, 2023
 Kenya Revenue Authority yard at Changamwe in Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) boards have ordered their chief executives to appoint a committee to craft a framework on how to dispose of abandoned cargo at the Mombasa port.

The order was issued by KPA Chairman Benjamin Tayari and his KRA counterpart Ng’ang’a Mwaura after a joint meeting of the two State agencies’ boards at KPA headquarters.

The two boards resolved to have the abandoned imported goods disposed of through auction or destruction depending on the state of goods lying at KRA warehouses at the port.

Most of the abandoned goods belonged to several importers who were issued with exorbitant bills by KRA, KPA and shipping lines beyond the cost of their imported cargo.

The abandoned cargo which includes luxury cars is usually auctioned at KRA but others continue to lie at the port for various reasons.

During late President Mwai Kibaki reign, hundreds of cars abandoned at the port were crashed because they were too old for the Kenyan roads.

According to the two chairmen, the goods facing the hammer have overstayed but are still viable while transit goods with missing documents for clearance are to be reshipped to the country of origin.

They said the cargo was due for destruction and should be destroyed within two weeks.

“Overstayed, condemned cargo that is due for destruction must be destroyed with the help of KPA and KRA officials,” said Mwaura.

However, members of the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (Kifwa) claim that the goods are abandoned at the port because some shipping lines do not want to give waivers.

They complained that despite KRA and KPA being considerate whenever an importer delayed in clearing his goods resulting in demurrage, the shipping lines were adamant. “We appreciate what KPA and KRA always do for the importers by waiving demurrage but shipping lines are always adamant that an importer must pay the demurrage,” said a Kifwa member.

The meeting was attended by KPA Managing Director Capt William Ruto and KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga.

It was also resolved that the boards will be having quarterly meetings and exploring ways of settling existing tax disputes out of the courts as had been directed by President William Ruto.

“The two CEOs to explore settlement of existing and future disputes out of court as directed by the president,” said KPA and KRA boards’ chairmen in a statement.

During the meeting, it was agreed that both agencies should revamp their communication departments to be able to disseminate the correct information to the public.

They also agreed that scanner technology, which has been a burning issue in the port, be resolved by acquiring modern equipment and installing an integrated modern Information Communication Technology (ICT) system to serve both corporations efficiently.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Ruto could serve for 19 years if a proposal by Cherargei is adopted
Next article
Premium
Inside Gachagua's meeting to tame Kuria as fight for Mt Kenya grows
.

Similar Articles

By Patrick Vidija 1 day ago
Business
Leather stakeholders support move to ban imported mitumba shoes
By VOA 1 day ago
Sci & Tech
The fall Equinox is here; What does that mean?
By VOA 1 day ago
Business
Study: Tea farmers face climate change threat to their farms, incomes
.

Latest Stories

Worker position in the Kenya-US trade agreement needs a rethink
Opinion
By Uche Ewelukwa Ofodile
52 mins ago
KRA, KPA to auction overstayed imported goods at Mombasa port
Business
By Willis Oketch
52 mins ago
Lukewarm start to coffee reforms drive puts farmers on edge
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 day ago
KPA denies ports privatisation claims as CFSs lay their demands
Business
By Willis Oketch and Joackim Bwana
1 day ago
Premium Fuel prices to go up again amid diesel export ban by Russia
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 day ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Uche Ewelukwa Ofodile 52 mins ago
Opinion
Worker position in the Kenya-US trade agreement needs a rethink
By Willis Oketch 52 mins ago
Business
KRA, KPA to auction overstayed imported goods at Mombasa port
By Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
Business
Lukewarm start to coffee reforms drive puts farmers on edge
By Willis Oketch and Joackim Bwana 1 day ago
Business
KPA denies ports privatisation claims as CFSs lay their demands

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.