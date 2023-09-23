Kenya's foreign exchange reserves plummet as shilling hits new low

Business
 By Xinhua | Sep 23, 2023

Kenya's foreign exchange reserves experienced a decline of 112 million U.S. dollars this week, adding pressure on the local currency, the shilling, which reached a historic low of 147 to the dollar, the Central Bank of Kenya said in its update on the financial markets issued on Friday.

The reserves, as per the apex bank, amounted to 6.95 billion dollars at the week's end, equivalent to 3.76 months of import cover, marking a decrease from the previous week's figure of 7.06 billion dollars.

The shilling concluded the week at 147.36 against the dollar, marking a historic low, according to the bank. Over the past year, the local currency has witnessed a 22 percent decline against the dollar, and the Central Bank has faced challenges in stabilizing it due to dwindling forex reserves.

Nevertheless, the bank emphasized that despite the decrease, the foreign exchange reserves continue to be adequate for covering the country's import needs and supporting the local currency. "The reserves meet the statutory requirement to endeavor to maintain at least four months of import cover," said the apex bank.

On Sept. 14, the bank issued an order to firms remitting money abroad, limiting them to selling no more than 100,000 dollars to individual buyers per day unless they transact through commercial banks, a measure aimed at protecting the reserves.

Central Bank Governor Kamau Thugge attributed the shilling's decline and the decrease in reserves, in part, to the increase in benchmark interest rates in the United States.

Related Topics
Previous article
Do not relent on coffee reforms, Gachagua, Linturi told
.

Similar Articles

By Jacob Ngetich 1 day ago
Business
PSV trader laments on prices and unfair competition on transport business
By Jacob Ng'etich 1 day ago
Business
Kenyan exports to Netherlands double on stronger trade ties
By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
Business
Premium Copy Kibaki and Uhuru and stop rising fuel cost, experts tell Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Kenya's foreign exchange reserves plummet as shilling hits new low
Business
By Xinhua
15 mins ago
KPA denies ports privatisation claims as CFSs lay their demands
Business
By Willis Oketch and Joackim Bwana
35 mins ago
Premium Fuel prices to go up again amid diesel export ban by Russia
Business
By Brian Ngugi
35 mins ago
Northern Kenya SMEs get Sh2b credit boost from USAID
Business
By Standard Reporter
7 hrs ago
Do not relent on coffee reforms, Gachagua, Linturi told
Business
By Brian Ngugi
7 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Xinhua 15 mins ago
Business
Kenya's foreign exchange reserves plummet as shilling hits new low
By Willis Oketch and Joackim Bwana 35 mins ago
Business
KPA denies ports privatisation claims as CFSs lay their demands
By Brian Ngugi 35 mins ago
Business
Premium Fuel prices to go up again amid diesel export ban by Russia
By Standard Reporter 7 hrs ago
Business
Northern Kenya SMEs get Sh2b credit boost from USAID

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.