Africa Open for Business Summit kicks off in USA

African Renaissance and Diaspora Network CEO Dr Djibril Diallo (second left) with delegates of the Africa Open for Business Summit. [Courtesy]

The annual Africa Open for Business Summit kicks off in New York this week with a focus towards women leadership, in Africa and the diaspora.

The summit is part of the global activities taking place around the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) that starts today.

The 5th of its kind, the summit, which brings together Heads of State and Government, leading CEOs and investors, senior UN leadership and select civil society representatives, has centred its mission on driving women’s leadership in the private sector and creating equal opportunities for women and girls amid the challenges posed by climate change.

Its focus is also geared towards sustainable corporate practices, expanding job opportunities in Africa and its diaspora, and harnessing diverse perspectives to shape the future of business, trade, and development across Africa.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Dr Djibril Diallo, the President and CEO of African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN) told The Standard that this year’s event will redefine the future of business, ignite climate action, and empower women.

"Our Summit is at the forefront of one of the most critical challenges of our time – Climate Justice. The remarkable individuals at this summit aren't just talking; they're actively driving change and proving that the fight against climate change knows no boundaries," said Diallo, whose organisation’s mission is to accelerate the attainment of the African renaissance by advocating for and supporting United Nations programmes and priorities.

"Africa Open for Business also aligns with the Pathway to Solutions Initiative, supporting the realisation of sustainable development goals," the ARDN CEO said.

The organisation has been mobilising the passion of government, educators, artists, intellectuals, the private sector, civil society and youth and using the power of art, sport and culture as vectors for creating a better world. It supports the United Nations mission to recognise the important role of African business, innovation, and entrepreneurship for social good.

The summit set to take place at the iconic Armenian Church in the heart of New York features an impressive lineup of speakers, including Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Republic of South Africa; Eric Muli, CEO of Lipalater, Kenya, Reta Jo Lewis, President and Chair of Export/Import Bank (USA), Idrissa Doucoure, CEO of GCIB Africa, Samson Arega of Ethiopian Airlines, and Fatma Samoura, Secretary General of FIFA among others. It has been christened "Women of Africa and the Diaspora and the Fight for Climate Justice”.

This year’s summit will contribute to change the narrative on Africa, highlight the contributions of women and celebrate leadership for and from the African continent in pursuit of achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and African Union Agenda 2063.