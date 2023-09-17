Kenyans call attention to mobile money fraud at cybercrime forum

Business
 By Daniel Chege | Sep 17, 2023
Dr David Njoga Head of Cyber Security Policy Committee with Kennedy Luenyi from the County Commissioner’s offices during the public participation forum on the enactment of Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Regulations, 2023. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

A section of Nakuru residents feel that mobile money fraud is the biggest challenge facing the country when it comes to cybercrime.

While giving their views on the enactment of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Regulations 2023, participants lamented that nothing has been done to curb fraud related to mobile money transfers.

Abdul Juma from the Muslim Association of Nakuru said it is still difficult to recover money sent wrongly to strangers or fraudsters.

He said even with the reversal options in some mobile networks, it often depends on the willingness of the person receiving the money to reverse it.

“Once the person you wrongly send money to withdraws it or transfers it to another person, you can never recover it,” said Mr Juma.

He further stated that when reports are made to the mobile network operators, complainants are advised to report to the police, who sometimes take weeks or months to follow-up.

Juma said mobile networks should use their security features to help victims recover their money.

“When we register our mobile lines, we give our personal details. The same can be used by mobile network companies and police to track fraudsters," he said.

Stella Muthoni, an interpreter for the deaf, said fraudsters mostly target the vulnerable in society, desperate people in need of money, the elderly who do not understand technology, persons with disabilities and the illiterate.

“Even the vulnerable own mobile phones and without sensitisation, they become victims of mobile fraud,” said Ms Muthoni.

James Wangai, a teacher, said that fraudsters had designed other ways to extort money including faked abductions, well calculated messages and hacking into friends' accounts.

“Recently we sent money to our friends for burial plans and medical bills, only to discover their social media accounts including WhatsApp had been hacked,” he said.

Kennedy Luenyi from the County Commissioner’s office said the public participation will enable them to come up with better regulations for cybercrime.

Dr David Njoga, Head of the Cyber Security Policy Committee said the move from analogue to digital has exposed Kenyans to cybercrime, which is a threat to the socio-economic landscape of the country.

He said the aim of the new regulations was to manage digital security using cyber security centres, protect critical information that supports Kenyans' livelihoods and facilitate capacity building, adding that the current regulations would be improved.

Related Topics
Previous article
Clash in counties over the running of Health docket
Next article
Grow trees to restore soils for sustainable growth, Kenyans told
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Otieno 4 hrs ago
Business
Premium Hike in fuel prices to persist in coming months, Chirchir warns
By Mwangi Maina 9 hrs ago
Business
China receives 55 tonnes of Kenyan omena, more on the way
By Graham Kajilwa 15 hrs ago
Business
Employers protest unpredictable and hostile business environment
.

Latest Stories

Harvest time for tea farmers as Momul factory declares Sh1.2b bonus
Business
By Kiprono Kurgat
24 mins ago
Kenyans call attention to mobile money fraud at cybercrime forum
Business
By Daniel Chege
24 mins ago
Takeaways from Nairobi climate talks ahead of COP28
Opinion
By Debra Roberts
24 mins ago
Premium Employers ramp up fight against employees' 'right to disconnect'
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
24 mins ago
Ruto pitches Kenya's tech plans to Silicon Valley amid concerns
Business
By Brian Ngugi
24 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Kiprono Kurgat 24 mins ago
Business
Harvest time for tea farmers as Momul factory declares Sh1.2b bonus
By Daniel Chege 24 mins ago
Business
Kenyans call attention to mobile money fraud at cybercrime forum
By Debra Roberts 24 mins ago
Opinion
Takeaways from Nairobi climate talks ahead of COP28
By Graham Kajilwa 24 mins ago
Business
Premium Employers ramp up fight against employees' 'right to disconnect'

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.