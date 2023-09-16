Employers protest unpredictable and hostile business environment

Business
 By Graham Kajilwa | Sep 16, 2023
Federation of Kenyan Employers President Dr Habil Olaka abnd Executive Director and CEO Jacqueline Mugo during a press briefing on the state of business operating environment. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) has decried the country’s business environment, describing it as unfriendly and unpredictable amid additional tax measures the government is employing to raise revenue.

While the Federation expressed its support for President William Ruto’s administration’s efforts to generate more revenue, it warned on the expected adverse effects that may result from the measures.

“We are concerned about the adverse effects the initiatives have on the cost of doing business and on the citizens,” said FKE National President Dr Habil Olaka, adding that these revenue measures come on the backdrop of the Finance Act 2023, high electricity tariffs and a tight monetary policy.

He noted the effects as reduced take home for employees, shrinking profits for enterprises and an unfriendly business environment.

Particularly, the Federation wants the government to reconsider the proposed revenue raising measures as contained in National Treasury’s Draft Medium Term Revenue strategy for financial years 2024/2025 to 2026/2027.

Dr Olaka said the government should instead employ policies that will spur increased production and consumption, thereby increasing business activity while creating formal income opportunities.

As income increases, he said, so will majority of workers enter the tax-paying bracket. This will provide the government with the much needed revenue to fund its projects.

Otherwise, sharp increase in business operating costs will increase informal trade and shrink the formal wage bracket as enterprises, majority of them being micro, small and medium, will not be able to withstand the associated costs of the prevailing environment.  

“We are seeing more tax measures being proposed in order to raise the necessary revenue for the government to meet its development agenda. I think there is a need for that to be balanced by the fact that the disposable income for the common citizen and even the cost of doing business for enterprises is affected negatively,” said Dr Olaka.

Dr Olaka was speaking at a press conference after a management board meeting held to discuss the general state of the economy and its impact on business against the legislative changes.

The Federation came up with several proposals for the government on how to spur economic growth which include working on maintaining low tax rates for both individuals and corporates.

“The underpinning philosophy in tax management should not be taxing people and corporates into poverty. It should instead support many businesses and persons to increase their productivity and thereby enter into the tax bracket,” he said.

The FKE President said the challenge with the current administration is the desire to finance everything on their pledge. He insisted that sacrifices have to be made to attain the required balance.

He urged the government to make the business environment stable for employers to plan well.

“Employers are no longer able to plan their costs and inputs. Stability and predictability of the business environment is important for proper functioning of the business environment,” he noted.

Related Topics
Previous article
Implementation of Health manifesto is slow, lacks goodwill
Next article
Government releases Sh16b for school capitation
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Otieno and Macharia Kamau 13 hrs ago
Business
Premium Bill seeks more transparency in deals between Kenya Power, IPPs
By Macharia Kamau 13 hrs ago
Business
Premium More pain as Treasury trains eyes on farmers with new tax
By Mate Tongola 20 hrs ago
Motoring
Motoring: How a car engine works
.

Latest Stories

Employers protest unpredictable and hostile business environment
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
43 mins ago
Premium Hike in fuel prices to persist in coming months, Chirchir warns
Business
By Brian Otieno
1 hr ago
Premium Record fuel prices to worsen cost of living for Kenyans
Business
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Kenya's digital economy is on the rise, creating decent jobs
Opinion
By Eliud Owalo
9 hrs ago
Drivers, conductors' federation asks members to increase fares
Business
By Patrick Vidija
12 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 43 mins ago
Business
Employers protest unpredictable and hostile business environment
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Hike in fuel prices to persist in coming months, Chirchir warns
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Record fuel prices to worsen cost of living for Kenyans
By Eliud Owalo 9 hrs ago
Opinion
Kenya's digital economy is on the rise, creating decent jobs

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.