New KCC woos more women into key sector

New KCC Managing Director Nixon Sigey. [John Githinji, Standard]

New Kenya Cooperative Creameries Cooperative (NKCC) has rolled out a campaign to motivate more women to venture into the dairy sector.

Working with various partners, New KCC is offering training and extension service support to women willing to supply it with milk.

New KCC Managing Director Nixon Sigey said the firm is reaching out to women to actively take part in dairy farming.

In an interview with The Standard, Mr Sigey said they are conducting training and providing milk coolers across the country.

“We are encouraging women to take advantage of the modernisation programme of our milk plants across the country to engage in dairy farming to boost their income,” said Sigey.

He said the modernisation programme has improved milk supply, noting that women are key stakeholders in the dairy sector.

The government has injected Sh350 million into modernising the operations of New KCC.

Sigey said the modernisation of its factories has improved milk uptake and farmers' earnings from Sh2.5 billion to Sh4.5 billion annually.