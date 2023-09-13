New KCC woos more women into key sector

Business
 By Osinde Obare | Sep 13, 2023
New KCC Managing Director Nixon Sigey. [John Githinji, Standard]

New Kenya Cooperative Creameries Cooperative (NKCC) has rolled out a campaign to motivate more women to venture into the dairy sector.

Working with various partners, New KCC is offering training and extension service support to women willing to supply it with milk.

New KCC Managing Director Nixon Sigey said the firm is reaching out to women to actively take part in dairy farming.

In an interview with The Standard, Mr Sigey said they are conducting training and providing milk coolers across the country.

“We are encouraging women to take advantage of the modernisation programme of our milk plants across the country to engage in dairy farming to boost their income,” said Sigey.

He said the modernisation programme has improved milk supply, noting that women are key stakeholders in the dairy sector.

The government has injected Sh350 million into modernising the operations of New KCC.

Sigey said the modernisation of its factories has improved milk uptake and farmers' earnings from Sh2.5 billion to Sh4.5 billion annually.

 

Related Topics
Previous article
Probe into NHIF scandal postponed
.

Similar Articles

By Dr Julius Kipngetich 19 hrs ago
Opinion
AfCFTA can unlock Africa's true potential, boost continent's unity
By John Shilitsa and Benard Lusigi 23 hrs ago
Business
Tax burden: Ikolomani MP Shinali tables Bill seeking to establish unemployment fund
By Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Financial Standard
Premium Questions on electric vehicle industry as State pushes uptake
.

Latest Stories

New KCC woos more women into key sector
Business
By Osinde Obare
36 mins ago
Premium Proposed law to protect local firms from unfair competition
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
3 hrs ago
Premium Flutterwave bets on Kenya with Sh7b war chest as it awaits CBK license
Enterprise
By Frankline Sunday
3 hrs ago
Premium Kenya Power sets eyes on electric fleet but fuel hangover lingers
Business
By Macharia Kamau
3 hrs ago
Forum champions bottom-up approach to empower grassroots enterprises
Enterprise
By Gerard Nyele
15 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Osinde Obare 36 mins ago
Business
New KCC woos more women into key sector
By Graham Kajilwa 3 hrs ago
Enterprise
Premium Proposed law to protect local firms from unfair competition
By Frankline Sunday 3 hrs ago
Enterprise
Premium Flutterwave bets on Kenya with Sh7b war chest as it awaits CBK license
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Business
Premium Kenya Power sets eyes on electric fleet but fuel hangover lingers

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.