Airlines near pre-Covid level - association

Business
 By Philip Mwakio | Sep 11, 2023
Kenya Airways plane at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Africa airlines' traffic in the month of August 2023 reached 98.4 per cent of the 2019 level, a report by the Africa Airlines Association (Afraa) has indicated.

The report further stated that domestic market share was estimated at 34 per cent, intra-Africa at 29 per cent, and intercontinental at 37 per cent.

The total number of intercontinental routes operated by African airlines exceeded pre-Covid levels since October 2022.

In some major airports such as Johannesburg, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Lusaka, Cairo, Casablanca, Abidjan and Lomé, intra-Africa connectivity has reached or exceeded pre-Covid level since December 2022. 

Afraa adds that 2023 has witnessed a narrowing of the airline revenue gap attributed to Covid-19 compared to 2022.

The report stated that in the first three months of the year, African airlines missed the levels attained in a similar period in 2019 by $0.3 billion (Sh43.8 billion).

"This is expected to further narrow in the second quarter to $0.2 billion", according to Afraa data.

Though the full-year estimated revenue gap is yet to be computed, it appears 2023 would be a better year compared to the prior year.

The 2022 full-year cumulative airline revenue gap was $3.5 billion (Sh511 billion) for all African airlines compared to 2019.

Total blocked funds reported by six airlines in 15 countries (13 in Africa and two outside Africa) is approximately $339.1 million (about Sh49.5 billion) at the end of March 2023. 

Afraa said it had requested meetings with some central bank governors as part of engagements to have the funds released.

Afraa further reported that Canada passed amendments to strengthen air passenger protection regulations, with the Canadian Transportation Agency proposing changes for more stringent passenger compensation and complaints resolution processes. 

It urged airlines operating in Canada to familiarise themselves with the regulations to avoid contravention.

Related Topics
Previous article
Dollar zooms past Sh150 as pressure piles on local currency
Next article
Review law, let the president pick chancellors - Education ministry
.

Similar Articles

By Benard Lusigi 5 hrs ago
Business
Counties collect millions in cess from cane firms
By Nathan Ochunge 1 day ago
Business
Farmers' sweet old days before the collapse of state-owned factories
By Paul Ogemba 1 day ago
Business
Premium No reprieve as Supreme Court refuses to suspend Ruto taxes
.

Latest Stories

Farmers want State to buy 90kg bag of maize at Sh5,500
Business
By Lynn Kolongei
41 mins ago
Airlines near pre-Covid level - association
Business
By Philip Mwakio
41 mins ago
Dollar zooms past Sh150 as pressure piles on local currency
Business
By Brian Ngugi
41 mins ago
Private sector activity on the up for the first time in seven months
Business
By Macharia Kamau
3 hrs ago
Premium How Hustler Fund is eating into leading lenders' mobile money lunch
Business
By Brian Ngugi
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Lynn Kolongei 41 mins ago
Business
Farmers want State to buy 90kg bag of maize at Sh5,500
By Philip Mwakio 41 mins ago
Business
Airlines near pre-Covid level - association
By Brian Ngugi 41 mins ago
Business
Dollar zooms past Sh150 as pressure piles on local currency
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Business
Private sector activity on the up for the first time in seven months

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.