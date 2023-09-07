How KRA and Kisumu County plan to increase annual tax collection by Sh3.8 billion

Business
 By Winfrey Owino | Sep 07, 2023

The Kenya Revenue Authority has partnered with the leadership of Kisumu County, in efforts aimed at increasing the country’s revenue collection by Sh3.8 billion.

In a statement by KRA on Thursday evening, KRA Commissioner General Mr Humphrey Wattanga and Kisumu County Governor Prof Anyang Nyongo agreed to unlock a Sh4 billion revenue collection annually.

If successful, this will be more than double the increase from the current Sh1.2 billion.

“Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has agreed to partner with the County Government of Kisumu to enhance the county’s own-source revenue collection. The partnership is aimed at enabling the county to realise its potential to collect Sh 4 Billion annually from the current revenue collection of Sh1.2 Billion.” The statement reads.

 According to Wattanga, the KRA boss the taxman will support the county through capacity building and aligning their tax processes.

KRA also plans to partner with the county to identify and activate various revenue streams and tap them into the revenue basket.

The Authority will participate in planning, forecasting of revenue targets, monitoring and accounting for revenue collected. Mr Wattanga said that KRA data shows the county has the prospective to collect much more and reiterated that this can be achieved if correct structures are established and maintained.

He said that KRA is ready to support the county and urged them to review its processes and embrace technology including a cashless system, to enhance tax compliance and seal revenue loopholes.

Mr Wattanga said that KRA has over time adopted these strategies which have subsequently boosted the collection of taxes.

The Governor appreciated the working relationship between KRA and the county and promised that his administration is committed to expanding its revenue base and enhancing revenue collection to support the county’s development agenda and services.

He noted that the county has come a long way as far as revenue collection is concerned and the implementation of the Electronic Revenue platform has boosted revenue. Prof Nyongo said that the collection is bound to grow even higher following the implementation cashless payment platform and the partnership with Safaricom in the implementation of tax system.

KRA will also support the county in the realization of the Greening Kisumu Initiative. This is after the Governor pledged to allocate KRA five hectares of land in the Mambo Leo area, where the Authority will plant trees.

KRA will also set ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED INTERNAL up Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) help desk at the Mambo Leo area to support the business community in the area to uphold compliance.

The County Government will also allocate space for KRA to plant trees at Taifa Park. The tree planting is part of the Presidential initiative to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 aimed at restoring 5.1 million hectares of deforested and degraded landscapes in the country.

Related Topics
Previous article
The Nairobi declaration spotlights art of naivete in defining Africa future
Next article
Kisumu County indefinitely suspends four MCAs ousted by ODM
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau 18 hrs ago
Business
Premium Manufacturers in court to block new tax curbing cheap imports
By Bernard Lusigi 22 hrs ago
Business
Mixed reactions greet Omtatah and farmers' move to oppose zoning
By Graham Kajilwa 1 day ago
Business
Team has six months to propose ICT policy, legislative reforms
.

Latest Stories

Private sector activity on the up for the first time in seven months
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Premium Why sugar reforms must include deliberate efforts to crush barons, cartels
Business
By Biketi Kikechi
1 hr ago
Premium How Hustler Fund is eating into leading lenders' mobile money lunch
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Farmers' sweet old days before the collapse of state-owned factories
Business
By Nathan Ochunge
12 hrs ago
Premium No reprieve as Supreme Court refuses to suspend Ruto taxes
Business
By Paul Ogemba
15 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
Private sector activity on the up for the first time in seven months
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Why sugar reforms must include deliberate efforts to crush barons, cartels
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Premium How Hustler Fund is eating into leading lenders' mobile money lunch
By Nathan Ochunge 12 hrs ago
Business
Farmers' sweet old days before the collapse of state-owned factories

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.