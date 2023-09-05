Counties to get Sh7.4b grants for climate action

Business
 By Macharia Kamau | Sep 05, 2023
President William Ruto makes his remarks during the official opening of the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi on September 4, 2023. [PCS]

Counties are set to receive Sh7.387 billion climate resilience investment grants from the Financing Locally-Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) Programme. 

The money is a major step up, coming after a total of Sh979 million institutional strengthening grants were disbursed to counties in the last financial year.

The Sh7.387 billion will be shared amongst the 44 counties that met FLLoCA minimum performance conditions, with each receiving a share based on its performance score. 

President William Ruto, who handed over the Sh7 billion cheque to the counties, said the programme was in line with his Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda as it aimed at bringing about change through the grassroots.

“FLLoCA resonates with my vision in that the programme has moved from pilots to scale, targeting communities across Kenya; and has done so working through our own public financial management systems and offered a platform for coordinating and crowding in multiple development partners,” said the President.

He added that the programme also views “communities not just as victims of climate change but as powerful agents” in responding to the impacts of climate change and that it has also a focus on community led climate action.

To be eligible for funding counties had to put in place county climate finance institutions such as a County Climate Change Fund, County Climate Change Unit and carry out a participatory climate risk assessment and action planning at the ward level.

Another important condition was for counties to devote 1.5 per cent of their development towards the County Climate Change Fund. This has seen counties allocate a total of Sh3 billion in the current financial year.

The programme is managed by the National Treasury working closely with the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry and Council of Governors.

“We believe that meaningful change begins at the grassroots level, and this is why we are committed to involving communities in the decision-making process,” said National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u.

Related Topics
Previous article
Investors will track blue chip firms better after NSE shakes up
Next article
Survey: SMEs hardest hit by piling debt
.

Similar Articles

By Mactilda Mbenywe 4 hrs ago
Business
Calls for a common African currency to tackle climate crisis
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Banks fear more than half of borrowers will default on loans
By Graham Kajilwa 4 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Why Asia is fighting for Kenya's edible oils market
.

Latest Stories

Climate change has huge impact on Africa's business growth
Opinion
By Semekete Opilli Felix
20 mins ago
Digital payments: Embracing UN principles for a responsible future
Opinion
By Martin Namasaka
25 mins ago
Survey: SMEs hardest hit by piling debt
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
32 mins ago
Counties to get Sh7.4b grants for climate action
Business
By Macharia Kamau
39 mins ago
Investors will track blue chip firms better after NSE shakes up
Business
By Brian Ngugi
45 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Semekete Opilli Felix 20 mins ago
Opinion
Climate change has huge impact on Africa's business growth
By Martin Namasaka 25 mins ago
Opinion
Digital payments: Embracing UN principles for a responsible future
By Brian Ngugi 32 mins ago
Financial Standard
Survey: SMEs hardest hit by piling debt
By Macharia Kamau 39 mins ago
Business
Counties to get Sh7.4b grants for climate action

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.