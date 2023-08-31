Kirubi's daughter quits Centum-owned Sidian Bank over conflict of interest

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Aug 31, 2023
Mary Ann Musangi speaks during the burial of her father late Chris Kirubi at his Bendor farm in Thika Kiambu County. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The late businessman Chris Kirubi’s daughter Mary Ann Musangi has quit the board of Centum-owned Sidian Bank to avoid a conflict of interest.

Mrs Msangi is the wife of Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) chairperson nominee Andrew Mukite Musangi, who is due for vetting by Parliament.

She took over the running of her late father's multi-billion-shilling business empire following his death in June 2021. She is the managing director of Haco Industries.

“Mrs Mary-Ann Musangi has tendered her resignation from the Board of Sidian Bank following the nomination of Mr Andrew Mukite Musangi by His Excellency President William Ruto to serve as the Chairperson of the Central Bank of Kenya, pending vetting by Parliament,” said Sidian Bank in a statement.

Mrs Musangi has served on the board of Sidian Bank for eight years and was the chairperson of the Nomination Committee.

The late Kirubi, who died at the age of 80 after a long battle with cancer, had interests in diverse sectors, including media (Capital FM), manufacturing (Haco Industries), real estate (Two Rivers Mall), and technology.

Mr Kirubi's holdings in unlisted and listed firms at the Nairobi Securities Exchange are worth a fortune, adding to the expansive estate estimated at billions of shillings.

"As Mary-Ann embarks on a new chapter, we embrace her legacy of commitment to best practice in corporate governance that she leaves behind,” said James Mworia, Chairman of Sidian Bank's Board and CEO of Centum Investment Company.

The bank said she in her previous role spearheaded the corporate rebrand transformation exercise from K-Rep Bank to Sidian Bank.

“Mary-Ann has been an essential part of our journey,” Sidian Bank Chief Executive Chege Thumbi.

“She has been a driving force in championing our values and guiding us through pivotal moments in the bank. Her leadership, vision and commitment to upholding the highest levels of ethical standards have been invaluable. We will carry her visionary spirit forward."

Related Topics
Previous article
Mpesa Foundation hands over Sh16 million worth classrooms
Next article
Churches now come up with self-regulation rules
.

Similar Articles

By Kamau Muthoni 7 hrs ago
Business
Premium First firm withdraws from Mumias Sugar case
By Philip Mwakio 9 hrs ago
Business
KPC closes on deal to take over assets of defunct oil refinery in Mombasa
By Brian Ngugi 12 hrs ago
Business
Kenya eyes fresh investment deals at Intra-Africa trade fair
.

Latest Stories

Kirubi's daughter quits Centum-owned Sidian Bank over conflict of interest
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Sugar millers crushed by Sh117 billion debt
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Motoring: Understanding tire load and pressure
Motoring
By Mate Tongola
3 hrs ago
Miraa farmers eye market in Israel
Business
By Phares Mutembei
6 hrs ago
Premium Bitter reality of neglected sugar industry amidst political pledges
Business
By Nathan Ochunge
7 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Kirubi's daughter quits Centum-owned Sidian Bank over conflict of interest
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
Sugar millers crushed by Sh117 billion debt
By Mate Tongola 3 hrs ago
Motoring
Motoring: Understanding tire load and pressure
By Phares Mutembei 6 hrs ago
Business
Miraa farmers eye market in Israel

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.