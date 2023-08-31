KPC ready to take over asset of defunct petroleum refineries, CS Chirchir says

Oil storage tankers at the Mombasa's Kenya Petroleum Refinery Limited, Changamwe in Mombasa County. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) is financially sound to take over the defunct state-owned Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited (KPRL) to increase its storage capacity and diversify operations, the Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davies Chirchir has said.

Speaking at the Mombasa Governor's offices yesterday during a leaders' meeting to appraise them on the takeover bid, Chirchir said that KPC currently operates a balance sheet of Sh150 billion.

"KPC is thus a strong company coming to takeover new KPRL where more jobs would be created, and Kenya will strive to be a market leader in oil and petroleum products," said Chirchir, as he assured the leaders that no jobs for the former KPRL staff will be lost, as a result of the changes.

He said negotiations with the National Treasury for the takeover were at an advanced stage.

Chirchir, who was accompanied by Mombasa Governor, Mr Abdulswamad Nassir and KPC managing director, Mr Joe Sang, said once the deal is finalized, KPC will take over all KPRL assets at the port of Mombasa to enhance its storage capacity and build additional facilities for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

KPRL, which was originally set up by Shell and British Petroleum Company (BP), has 45 tanks with a total storage capacity of 484 million litres.

"With additional storage capacities, we shall be able to unlock supply chain bottlenecks in Mombasa and ensure a steady supply of the commodity in the country and neighbouring countries of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo," he said.

Governor Nassir reiterated that with area leadership in the Changamwe constituency, his administration would work closely with the new owners of the plant, to foster equitable and sustainable development.

Nassir said that they are well aware of the fact that KPRL has over 300 acres of prime land where the defunct plant stands, including various installations leading up to the port side.

"Our planning department will be solely involved as the new development kicks off to ensure that there are no bottlenecks when it comes to sound city planning on where huge oil pipelines pass. We shall seek to have empty spaces for recreational facilities, schools and hospitals put up also," he said.

Nassir said they will soon be receiving a report from PriceWater Coopers, who were identified to conduct a survey on the suitable mode of asset transfer from KPRL to KPC.

"From the discussion, we have had with officers from the national government here today, there is assurance that value of assets that lie underutilized, more job opportunities and in fact securing jobs for former KPRL staff will be maintained," Nassir said.

He announced that as custodians of land in the county, they are already in discussions with KPC to increase their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) allocations in the county.

He said that KPC currently supports the Port Reitz Special School but wants more to be done.

Following President William Ruto’s directive to scale up LPG coverage in the country, the CS said part of the land owned by KPRL would be used to build additional storage tanks for LPG.

The Ministry of Energy, he said has put in place measures to ensure the LPG project is delivered on time for Kenyans to have access to clean cooking energy.

“Over the next two years, you are going to see accelerated development of LPG as directed by the president,” he said.

KPRL, which was set up to refine crude oil, stopped operations in 2013 after the government started importing refined oil.

The government acquired the facility after Essar, an Indian firm, failed to revive it.