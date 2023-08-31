MPs grill ports boss over waived storage charges

KPA Managing Director Capt William Ruto, Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri and Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri during Public Investments committee on commercial affairs and energy at Mombasa Serena Hotel. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) management was taken to task for controversial waivers on storage charges for containers provided to clients at the Mombasa port.

Members of the Parliamentary Investment Committee on Commercial Affairs and Energy questioned KPA Managing Director William Ruto about waivers amounting to Sh242,268,295 during the financial year ending on June 30, 2020.

The committee, led by Pokot South MP David Pkosing, suggested that the government might be losing port revenue due to these waivers.

During the session at Serena Beach Hotel in Mombasa, MPs requested the KPA policy document to assess whether a review was necessary to ensure fair treatment of all port users and prevent port officials from benefiting through waivers.

“The problem in the room is the waivers. Who determines the waivers? Do you look at the faces of the individuals who ask for the waivers? The policy has to be objective,” Mr Pkosing said.

Captain Ruto struggled to explain that the waivers were being revalidated and that delays occasionally occurred due to the requirement to obtain Customs warehouse waivers from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), a process that takes two months.

The issue of potential undercharging of container storage revenue was raised by the Auditor General, leading to the committee summoning KPA management.

The audit indicated that waivers were granted under the condition that cargo be cleared within seven days; otherwise, full storage fees would apply.

However, the Auditor General noticed that cargo not cleared within seven days had accumulated storage fees of Sh242,268,925 not collected by KPA management.

“Further, a storage waiver amounting to Sh24,885,400 was granted to customers on grounds of financial challenges. Management has not provided supporting documents or explanations on how the amount was computed.

"Consequently, the accuracy and completeness of storage revenue of Sh6,174,054,000 and validity of waiver on storage of Sh242,268,295 for the year ended 30 June 2020, could not be confirmed,” the Auditor General stated in her report.

In the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020, revenue from storing empty and full containers totaled Sh6,174,054,000, with Sh561,383,000 from empty containers and Sh5,612,671,000 from full containers.

MPs questioned the criteria for granting waivers to containers in transit to Kampala, Uganda, arguing that the reasons behind such decisions were unspecified.

Aldai MP Marianne Kitany questioned the waiver of storage charges for a Kampala importer, saying reasons for the decisions were never made clear.

“The client did not say why the waiver should have been given. What criteria was used to grant that waiver?” she posed.

The session dragged on for hours as KPA management was asked for documented evidence on several audit queries.

MPs also demanded evidence of license revenue from African Gas and Oil Company Limited, which represented 25pc of revenue derived from handling LPG tonnage.