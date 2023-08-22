Maasai Mara treat for Xiaomi Africa's online photography contest winners

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Aug 22, 2023
Kenneth Obina aka Khali Jones, a professional photographer chats with some locals during the Safari with Xiaomi tour of Maasai Mara. [Courtesy]

A Kenyan is among winners of Xiaomi Africa’s online photography campaign aimed at enabling fans show their photography skills with Xiaomi phones.

Yonis Mohammed emerged winner alongside Patrick Philemon Kulinganila from Tanzania and three Nigerians John Oluwamokamiyo, Samson Osas, Victor Onokaye and Emmanuel Kenechukwu.

The Winners out of a 1,000 applicants were feted to a three-day trip to Maasai Mara alongside some professional photographers.

Professional photographers on the trip were Alamin Mutunga, Nimrod Zollo and Kenneth Obina.

The campaign was created to offer Xiaomi fans an opportunity to deepen their experience with Xiaomi phones and learn more photography skills.

It featured a photography masterclass by Nigerian photographer Kenneth Obina was a befitting conclusion.

Xiaomi says the evolution of its phone cameras has brought "great imaging very close to users, allowing them to document moments with remarkable precision."

The participants cited the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G which they took to the Mara.

"At 200MP and 4K video capabilities, this camera signifies a new era in mobile photography in mid-level phones, empowering users to explore photography skills they didn’t know they had," they said.

"It is also redefining the limits of what we thought can be achieved with a smartphone camera, given that the exceptionally high resolution is supported by other features like Pro Mode, 8MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro, preinstalled filters, and a great photo editing software."

Related Topics
Previous article
Do not mistake stabilisation fund for subsidy
Next article
Harvard man Wattanga picked for top KRA job in new era for agency
.

Similar Articles

By Jimmy Mbogoh 16 hrs ago
Business
BRICS to admit 6 new members as bloc denies common currency plan
By Kamau Muthoni 16 hrs ago
Business
Premium Betting tax: Court bars KRA, Sportpesa from deducting 12.5pc
By Brian Ngugi 16 hrs ago
Business
Premium Mixed bag for lenders as KCB, IM half-year earnings drop
.

Latest Stories

Hustler Fund clients must repay loan: Ruto
Business
By Daniel Chege and Julius Chepkwony
2 hrs ago
Premium Ruto's taxman faces full in-tray amid fresh bid to collect more
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
NCBA profit up 20pc as Family Bank earnings dip to Sh1.4b
Business
By Macharia Kamau
10 hrs ago
Israel's 400-acre avocado farm to offer 1,000 jobs
Business
By Antony Gitonga
10 hrs ago
State mulls palm tree farming to tame cooking oil prices
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
16 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Daniel Chege and Julius Chepkwony 2 hrs ago
Business
Hustler Fund clients must repay loan: Ruto
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Ruto's taxman faces full in-tray amid fresh bid to collect more
By Macharia Kamau 10 hrs ago
Business
NCBA profit up 20pc as Family Bank earnings dip to Sh1.4b
By Antony Gitonga 10 hrs ago
Business
Israel's 400-acre avocado farm to offer 1,000 jobs

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.