Maasai Mara treat for Xiaomi Africa's online photography contest winners

Kenneth Obina aka Khali Jones, a professional photographer chats with some locals during the Safari with Xiaomi tour of Maasai Mara. [Courtesy]

A Kenyan is among winners of Xiaomi Africa’s online photography campaign aimed at enabling fans show their photography skills with Xiaomi phones.

Yonis Mohammed emerged winner alongside Patrick Philemon Kulinganila from Tanzania and three Nigerians John Oluwamokamiyo, Samson Osas, Victor Onokaye and Emmanuel Kenechukwu.

The Winners out of a 1,000 applicants were feted to a three-day trip to Maasai Mara alongside some professional photographers.

Professional photographers on the trip were Alamin Mutunga, Nimrod Zollo and Kenneth Obina.

The campaign was created to offer Xiaomi fans an opportunity to deepen their experience with Xiaomi phones and learn more photography skills.

It featured a photography masterclass by Nigerian photographer Kenneth Obina was a befitting conclusion.

Xiaomi says the evolution of its phone cameras has brought "great imaging very close to users, allowing them to document moments with remarkable precision."

The participants cited the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G which they took to the Mara.

"At 200MP and 4K video capabilities, this camera signifies a new era in mobile photography in mid-level phones, empowering users to explore photography skills they didn’t know they had," they said.

"It is also redefining the limits of what we thought can be achieved with a smartphone camera, given that the exceptionally high resolution is supported by other features like Pro Mode, 8MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro, preinstalled filters, and a great photo editing software."