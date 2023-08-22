Break the founder's curse by listing, NSE boss tells companies

Business
 By Graham Kajilwa | Aug 22, 2023
NSE Chief Executive Geoffrey Odundo. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) Chief Executive Geoffrey Odundo has touted public listing as the alternate to break the founder’s curse among small businesses.

He said that what is lacking in the small and medium enterprise space is aspirations among the business owners.

As such, not so many enterprises survive past the lifetime of the founder, which is referred to as the founder’s curse.

Mr Odundo said if the businesses are listed on the stock exchange, then this curse could be vanquished.

“One of the things we are missing in this country is aspirations. People start companies and when the infamous founder’s curse comes, it expires with them.”

He said founders need to start thinking of creating businesses that outlive them.

“You must create business that is aspirational. And one of the great aspirations is to list at the exchange,” he said.

Odundo, who was speaking during the launch of Stanbic Bank Kenya Sustainability Report 2022 in Nairobi on Friday, also noted that adopting sustainable practices for small business can also help create long-lasting enterprises.

Stanbic Bank Kenya and South Sudan Chief Executive Joshua Oigara said the lender is working to grow enterprises from grants and transform them into bank clients, commercial partners and later NSE-listed businesses.

“You get very excited about the possibility of creating new enterprises and I always believe in these startups. Give them another 10 or 20 years, some of them will be your biggest businesses across our market,” he said.

He said job creation and enterprise development is not only a Kenyan or regional problem.

“The world has faced a great challenge, and I learnt last week that China, for the first time, is stopping to publish the number of unemployed people because the challenge has gotten much more complex,” Dr Oigara said.

“We have our own difficulties in Kenya. As you build job and enterprise development, you build business sustainability.”

Data from the government shows seven out of 10 micro and small enterprises do not survive past five years. Of these, 46 per cent never made it past their first year of operation.

Related Topics
Previous article
SCHOOLS: Shanderema holds St Anthony's Kitale as East Africa games intensify
Next article
Mathe Wa Ngara arrested in Nairobi CBD
.

Similar Articles

By Paul Muigai 18 mins ago
Financial Standard
Rising counterfeits are threat to construction qaulity, safety
By The Conversation 18 mins ago
Financial Standard
Kenya-US trade agreement needs a rethink on workers
By Philip Mwakio 18 mins ago
Business
East Africa bloc ups efforts to remove non-tariff trade barriers
.

Latest Stories

'Private sector funds critical to combating climate change'
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
18 mins ago
Think tank cautions on tax increases to service debt
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
18 mins ago
Tourist arrivals surge 32pc as sector rebounds
Financial Standard
By Philip Mwakio
18 mins ago
Rising counterfeits are threat to construction qaulity, safety
Financial Standard
By Paul Muigai
18 mins ago
Kenya-US trade agreement needs a rethink on workers
Financial Standard
By The Conversation
18 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 18 mins ago
Financial Standard
'Private sector funds critical to combating climate change'
By Graham Kajilwa 18 mins ago
Financial Standard
Think tank cautions on tax increases to service debt
By Philip Mwakio 18 mins ago
Financial Standard
Tourist arrivals surge 32pc as sector rebounds
By Paul Muigai 18 mins ago
Financial Standard
Rising counterfeits are threat to construction qaulity, safety

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.