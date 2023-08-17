US and Canada reject Kenyan made jeans over choking risk

The Children’s Place recalled the jeans for potential choking risks. [Courtesy]

The United States has recalled nearly 100,000 pairs of children's jeans manufactured in Kenya due to choking hazard risks.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the order on August 10, 2023, with The Children’s Place, the largest children's speciality apparel retailer in North America, expected to offer refunds to customers.

The recall posted on the commission’s website indicates that the metal snaps of the jeans can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

“Consumers should immediately take the recalled jeans away from children and return the jeans to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund. The Children’s Place is notifying all known purchasers,” the commission says.

The jeans have been on sale since September last year, going for $25 (Sh3,750).

Kenya is America's leading export market for clothes manufactured at garment companies operating in the Export Processing Zones (EPZ) in Nairobi and Machakos counties.

In 2022, Kenya exported $890 million (Sh133.5 billion) worth of goods to the US. US has recalled nearly 100,000 pairs of the children's jeans. [Courtesy]

It is estimated that about 97,400 pairs of jeans sold in the US have the same manufacturing fault.

Some 1,800 of the same type of jeans have been sold in Canada, with the Canadian government asking those who have bought to immediately stop using them and return them to retailers.

The notice by Health Canada - the department of the Government of Canada responsible for national health policy - says the affected products must be identified by locating the style number 3022341 and vendor number 7000541 only.

“Products with a different vendor number are not covered by this recall,” says the agency.

The recall in Canada is also informed by the incident in the US where the Consumer Product Safety Commission says snaps can detach from the garment and pose a choking hazard to children.

“As of August 9, 2023, the company has received no reports of incidents or injury in Canada. In the United States, the company has received one report of a detaching snap and no report of injury,” the Canadian government says in the recall notice.

The jeans are branded Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans.