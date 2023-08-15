Governor Lusaka unveils integrated plan to boost revenue

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka during the unveiling of the County Integrated Development Plan on August 14, 2023. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has unveiled the County’s Integrated Development Plan amid efforts to boost revenue collection.

Lusaka said currently the county is short of Sh20.5 billion which has made it impossible for his administration to execute some of its mandate.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023/207 CID plan at Kibabii University, Lusaka underscored the urgency of collecting Sh97.6 billion for him to realise the full scope of development objectives set forth by his administration, against the projected county revenue of Sh77.1 billion.

"We are, however, committed to robustly augmenting our internal revenue sources through fortified governmental structures, poised to escalate our revenue collection by more than 66 per cent in the short term, with expectations of sustained growth that will substantially bridge the existing funding gap," said Lusaka.

He said his developmental strategy emphasises the priority of concluding halted projects, among them the completion and equipping of the 300-bed and 100-bed maternity and pediatric units at the Bungoma County Referral Hospital and Sirisia Sub-County Hospital respectively.

Plan also includes the modernisation and expansion of the Masinde Muliro Stadium.

The commissioning of the County Dairy Processing Plant in Webuye and the activation of the Chwele Chicken Slaughter House constitute pivotal objectives.

Also earmarked for completion are diverse stalled projects such as the Brigadier Road in Tongaren and the 6.5-kilometer elevated dual carriageway from Kanduyi to Musikoma, a traffic-heavy stretch.

With regards to agriculture, Lusaka endeavors to initiate an all-encompassing agricultural program through targeted farm input provision, extension service bolstering and comprehensive farmer training.

"Our mission entails a reinvigoration of the county's economic landscape, orchestrating perpetual market and street illumination to foster a round-the-clock economy for our business community,” said Lusaka adding, “We are poised to extend trade loans and reignite the Youth, Women, and Disability Funds, equipping residents to embark on entrepreneurial ventures that promise sustainability.”

Gavana Lusaka azindua mpango wa maendeleo Bungoma

The governor affirmed that the county's pursuit of the outlined development plan would seamlessly integrate with overarching global frameworks, including the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, Africa's Agenda 2063, and the Fourth Medium Plan of Kenya Vision 2030.

"Aligned with the national government's strategic trajectory, geared toward economic transformation and inclusive expansion, we shall augment investments in micro, small and medium enterprises, housing and settlement, healthcare, the digital superhighway, and the creative industry," he said.

Lusaka said Bungoma county lacks sufficient investment in industrialisation, an aspect that weakens the county’s efforts at value addition.

“To spur growth we are working with the National Government to establish an industrial park to help achieve the infrastructural economies at scale and aggression,” he said.

He reiterated the county's commitment to proactive measures against climate change and its repercussions, demonstrating an amplified dedication to climate resilience and endorsing sustainable practices as a means of mitigating the impacts of climate change, in line with the stipulations of UN Sustainable Development Goal 13.