Return of the fuel subsidy

A pump operator fuels a motobike at a petrol station in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Barely a year after taking office, President William Ruto continues to face tough economic choices with Kenyans looking to the government to lower the cost of living. The latest choice has pushed the President to make a tough choice between keeping his promise not to subsidise fuel on the one hand and cushioning Kenyans against the impact of higher fuel prices. The decision was further complicated by an 8% increase in VAT on fuel through the Finance Act 2023.

The Finance Act 2023 came into effect on the first of July 2023 pushing up the price of Super Petrol by Sh13.49, that of Diesel by Sh12.39 and that of Kerosene by Sh11.96 per litre.

Sources privy to discussions between the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Oil marketers and the Ministry of Energy told The Standard that increases in global fuel prices were set to push up fuel prices by Sh7.33 for Super Petrol, Sh3.59 for Diesel and Sh5.74. This would in effect push up the cost of petrol in the capital Nairobi to Sh202.98 just above the Sh200 psychological mark. The cost of Diesel was set to go up to Sh183.26 while Kerosene was set to go up to 175.22. According to EPRA , the increment was as a result of higher international prices with the landed cost of Super Petrol up 6.84%, that of Diesel by 4.29% while the cost of Kerosene was up 7.41%.

In its latest price review the EPRA however retained fuel prices at Sh. 194.68 for Super, Sh179.67 for Diesel and Sh169.48 for Kerosene. In its statement on the price of fuel EPRA says,

“In order to cushion consumers from the spike in pump prices as a consequence of the increased landed costs, the Government has opted to stabilize pump prices for the August to September 2023 price cycle. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) will be compensated from the Petroleum Development Fund (PDF).”

Oil marketers were said to have been against the subsidy as it has generated over Sh45.8 billion in unpaid debts to the sector. The debt which was carried over from the last administration has seen the government float two bonds to meet its obligations with taxpayers set to incur an additional cost of 14.22 percent in interest payments. This is in addition to the over Sh. 124 billion already paid out to oil marketers since April 2021 when the subsidy was introduced.

“While the government has reassured the industry that the funds will be paid through the bonds, it makes no sense for the government to revive the subsidy and generate an additional debt” the source said. “in the end it is taxpayers who will end up losing out as the 14.22 percent interest on Sh45.8 billion in bonds equates to nearly Sh6.5 billion in interest payments”

Despite the subsidy Kenyans will continue to pay higher fuel prices with taxes accounting for 39.37% of the cost of fuel. The landed cost of a litre of Super Petrol is Sh107.99 with taxes adding a further Sh76.65 to the cost of fuel while distribution and storage account for Sh3.97 with the Oil marketers receiving a margin of Sh6.07. On the other hand, the landed cost of a litre of Diesel is Sh102.97 with taxes adding Sh63.83 to the cost of Diesel while distribution and storage accounts for Sh3.60 with Oil marketers receiving a margin of Sh9.27. The landed cost of Kerosene is Sh101.15 with taxes adding Sh57.34 to the cost of Kerosene while distribution and storage accounts for Sh3.58 with Oil marketers receiving a margin of Sh7.41.