Fuel prices remain unchanged

A pump operator fueling a vehicle at a petrol station in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The pump prices for super petrol, diesel and kerosene will remain unchanged in the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) monthly review.

Super petrol, diesel and kerosene will retail at Sh 194.68, Sh179.67 and Sh169.48 respectively.

“In order to cushion consumers from the spike in pump prices as a consequence of the increased landed costs, the Government has opted to stabilize pump prices for the August-September 2023 pricing cycle,” read EPRA’s statement on Monday.

The Finance Act 2023 came into effect on the first of July 2023 pushing up the price of Super Petrol by Sh13.49, that of Diesel by Sh12.39 and that of Kerosene by Sh11.96 per litre.

The pump prices were anticipated to increase in the months of August to September if the government had not introduced subsidised fuel to cushion Kenyans.

“Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) will be compensated from the Petroleum Development Fund (PDF),” reads EPRA’s statement.