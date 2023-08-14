KRA begins online auction to clear overstayed goods

Business
 By Sharon Wanga | Aug 14, 2023
 Kenya Revenue Authority yard at Changamwe in Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority(KRA) has announced an onslaught on online auctions to clear overstayed cargo.

 The tax body stated that the seven-day online auction is to start on Monday, August 14 at the Port of Mombasa.

 “KRA is running an online auction. It runs from Monday, August 14 to Sunday, August 20, 2023,” KRA said.

 The tax body has urged those interested to follow the auction through the company website using a personal tax PIN and password.

 The goods to be auctioned include brand-new and used motor vehicles, household materials, personal effects, and bags of gypsum powder.

 There are also assorted furniture, used clothing, books, and motor vehicle spare parts among others.

 Last month, the tax body destroyed illicit goods worth Sh500 million at the Export Processing Zone in Athi River.

 Prior to that, KRA had also destroyed unclaimed goods stored in different warehouses across the country including Eldoret, Lokichoggio, Suam, Nakuru, and Lodwar.







