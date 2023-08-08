Cabinet approves revival of State-owned sugar companies

Business
 By David Njaaga | Aug 08, 2023
President William Ruto during a Cabinet meeting at Sagana State Lodge on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. 

The Cabinet has approved the revival and commercialization of several state-owned sugar companies, reversing a previous decision to privatize them.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, following a Cabinet meeting at the Sagana State Lodge, chaired by President William Ruto.

The sugar companies affected include Nzoia, Chemelil, Miwani, Muhoroni, South Nyanza, and Mumias.

"Today's decision sets the sugar sub-sector on a path of renewal by overturning the previous Cabinet decision to privatize state-owned entities within the sub-sector," read a Cabinet dispatch.

The proposal now awaits parliamentary approval.

If approved, the companies would operate under a lease framework, which the Cabinet said would revitalize the struggling sugar industry.

At the same time, the Cabinet approved an extension for duty-free importation of milled sugar, aimed at addressing the current sugar supply deficit in the country.

 The move is intended to alleviate the high retail price of sugar, which has been driven by a severe cane shortage.

"This move aims to tackle the high retail price of sugar driven by a severe cane shortage in the country," the stamen said, adding, stressing on the government’s efforts to stabilize the market and secure the country's sugar supply.

The new changes in the sugar sector come even as sugar prices in the country's retail markets have risen sharply over the past few weeks, causing financial strain for many households.

President William Ruto has, however, committed to streamlining measures aimed at reducing the cost of sugar.

.

