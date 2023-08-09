Agribusiness firm Kakuzi adopts new corporate identity

Christine Wanjiru Kamau takes a farmer through Kakuzi's avocado diversification plan during the Murang'a County avocado expo in Kandara in February 2023. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Listed agribusiness firm Kakuzi has assumed a new corporate identity, which the company said underscores its commitment to agricultural development.

As part of the new branding, Kakuzi has launched a range of private-label consumer products for the local market including ready-to-eat macadamia, gluten-free macadamia flour, cold-pressed macadamia oil and blueberry packs.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Kakuzi Chairman Nick Ng’ang’a described the new identity as a growth driver for the firm that currently holds Sh7.1 billion in net current assets.

Kakuzi, he said, will focus on sharing its expertise and quality standards with local and international consumers.

“Over the last 95 years, Kakuzi has grown from a sisal grower, citrus, passion and pineapple fruits grower to a superfoods producer and exporter of repute," he said.

"We have over that period gained immense experience in all our stakeholder engagements and can now aim to unlock value with a distinct corporate identity that underlines our commitment to growing together with all our stakeholders."

Crop Development PS Phillip Harsama said the government is committed to advancing agricultural transformation through various avenues, including private partnerships.

“This development offers a route to double up the consumption of macadamia nuts locally through value addition in the face of the current global glut,” the PS said.

Mr Harsama said the government plans to spend more than Sh40 billion this financial year to implement agricultural initiatives under the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“I am impressed that as the government advances the National Edible Oil Crops Project, Kakuzi, as part of its branding programme, is set to introduce competitively priced macadamia cooking oil in the local market.

"This is a significant milestone that complements the project and provides an avenue to diversify the pool of edible oils-producing crops beyond sunflower, canola and soybeans to macadamia.”

The new Kakuzi identity, the firm’s first defined brand visual system and strategy in 95 years, also signifies a transition to the contemporary world of superfoods growing for both the domestic and export markets.