New taxes to transform our country, says Ruto

President William and leaders from the central region commission Githurai Market, Kiambu county. [PCS]

President William Ruto’s five-day working tour began on Saturday with the commissioning of a water supply project in the Ruiru Constituency in Kiambu County.

The president said the project will serve more than 500,000 people in Ruiru, Githurai, Mwihoko, and Kahawa.

He later opened the Githurai market, which has the capacity to hold more than 1,200 traders.

Speaking in Kagio town while commissioning the Kerugoya-Kutus water supply project targeting about 350,000 people, Ruto told the opposition to watch the transformation that is going to be done through the deductions that will be made through the Finance Bill.

It is expected that the sustained supply of water for irrigation in Kirinyaga will increase rice farming by 10,000 acres.

“When we were campaigning, I promised Kenyans that I will not engage the opposition so that development can be achieved. I have observed what agreements have brought in the past,” said Ruto.

The President pointed out that the supply of water is expected to reach all households in the county.

In Mwea I know there is a water problem as residents consume water from rice fields.

The government is going to spend Sh500 million to connect the residents to clean water.

“Your MP - Mary Maingi came and told me the issues Mwea people are facing and water accessibility was one of them. The project will be starting soon to ensure clean water runs in all homes,” said Ruto.

The other project will have water from Sagana to Ndia Constituency. This is to make sure that the county gets enough water flow.

Ruto also commissioned the upgrading of several roads in the region. President William Ruto speaks during the opening of Githurai Market in Kiambu County. [PCS]

He said roads are Kenya’s economic growth engines and expand the connection of people to economic opportunities and link producers to consumers.

‘’We will keep investing in infrastructural development to sustain our country’s transformation,’’ he said.

The President further said that the government had employed 56,000 teachers in the last eight months who will help in the implementation of the Competency-based curriculum.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua made reference to the many talks that took place at the Sagana State Lodge by Ruto’s opponents saying their schemes failed as he ended up becoming the Fifth president of Kenya.

“It is Ruto who will spend at the same Sagana State Lodge where plans were being made to ensure he doesn’t make it to State House.”

He also said that anyone that tries to incite Kirinyaga residents to take part in demonstrations is an enemy of Mt.Kenya saying they are peaceful and hardworking people that respect other people’s business.

“Karua do not try to bring Raila in Kirinyaga, if you try that, you become an enemy of Mt. Kenya people, “Gachagua added.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi accused Azimio of sidelining Central while picking leaders who will spearhead mediation talks with Kenya Kwanza.

“It’s not the responsibility of Kenya Kwanza to organise the opposition, they should stop disturbing the president,” said Mudavadi. “If they want inclusivity, why have they left Azimio leadership from Mt.Kenya? They are not sincere,” Mudavadi said.

On Friday, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said during the five-day tour, Ruto will launch projects in line with the government’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda, (BETA).

“In his five-day tour, the president will address issues on lowering the high cost of living, creation of jobs, expanding tax pays, eradicating hunger, and improving livelihoods,” he said.