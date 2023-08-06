Indian airline starts Mumbai-Nairobi direct flights in its expansion move

From left: India High Commissioner to Kenya Namgya Khampa, Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and IndiGo Chief Executive Pieter Elbers during the launch. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

India’s largest airline IndiGo has made its maiden trip to Nairobi as it ramps up its expansion bid across Africa.

This marks the start of daily flights between Mumbai and Nairobi and adds Nairobi as IndiGo’s 27th international destination and 105th overall destination in its network.

Through connectivity, IndiGo aims to cater to the needs of both business and leisure travellers with trade and tourism projected to reap big from the deal. It will also foster strategic bilateral ties between the two countries.

IndiGo Chief Executive Pieter Elbers said the expansion into Kenya “aligns with the overall vision of providing accessibility and connecting people with places."

Mr Elbers said the geographical positioning of Nairobi was hugely factored in when implementing their expansion into Africa. “The direct flights from Mumbai to Nairobi is just five hours, from here, we can connect to the rest of Africa. There are so many opportunities here, we will have very affordable fares here, despite seasonal fluctuations," said Elbers.

He said the direct flights from Mumbai to Nairobi will also boost trade and tourism between Kenya and India, and provide passengers, investors and tourists more options when choosing to travel between the two countries.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the direct flights will boost business for the two countries.

Acknowledging the trade deficit between Kenya and India, Murkomen said the connectivity has the potential to boost agricultural produce.

“As part of our aviation development policy, we aim to create a more accessible and efficient air travel network within Kenya and beyond. IndiGo Air’s direct flights between Mumbai and Nairobi align perfectly with this vision, enabling seamless connectivity and enhancing the overall travel experience for our citizens and visitors,” Murkomen.

Indian High Commissioner to Kenya Namgya Khampa said the new linkages not only cater for the existing demand and market but also pave the way for more connections between the people of the two countries.

“We look forward to expanded trade with Kenya, greater investment opportunities in Kenya and exploration of this market and the rest of the region. This is a win-win proposition,” she said.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza noted that the airline will boost tourism, playing a vital role in the local economy.