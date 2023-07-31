Kenya misses out on Russia's new grain export deal for Africa

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Jul 31, 2023
A grain warehouse destroyed by a Russian drone strike is seen in a sea port, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa Region, Ukraine, July 24, 2023. [Reuters]

Kenya has been dealt a blow after missing from among the first six countries that will benefit from a new food export deal announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

President Putin on Thursday told African leaders he would gift them tens of thousands of tonnes of grain within months despite Western sanctions, which he said made it harder for Moscow to export its grain and fertiliser.

Speaking at the Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg, Putin said Russia was expecting a record grain harvest and was ready to replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa on both a commercial and aid basis to honour what he said was Moscow’s critical role in global food security.

“We will be ready to provide Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea with 25-50,000 tonnes of free grain each in the next 3-4 months,” he said.

“We will also provide free delivery of these products to consumers.”

Kenya’s food insecurity has worsened after Moscow ended a United Nations-backed Ukraine grain export deal nearly a year into the agreement, heightening uncertainty over global food supplies.

Kenya faulted Russia’s withdrawal from the deal that allowed Ukraine to safely export grain through the Black Sea.

“The decision by Russia to exit the Black Sea Grain Initiative is a stab on (sic) the back at global food security prices and disproportionately impacts countries in the Horn of Africa already impacted by drought,” Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said earlier this month.

During the Russia-Africa Summit attended by African leaders, but skipped by President William Ruto, Putin said that over 70 per cent of Ukrainian grain exported through the lapsed deal had gone to high or above-average-income countries, including the European Union while the poorest countries received less than three per cent of the shipments.

Ruto skipped the summit, choosing instead to be represented by the African Union, according to Hussein Mohamed, the President’s spokesman.

“President William Ruto will not be personally attending the Russia-Africa summit; instead, he will be represented by organs of the Africa Union,” Mr Mohamed said on Wednesday.

The prices of key food items have climbed significantly over the past couple of months, adding pressure on cash-starved households still reeling from the economic hit of the Covid-19 pandemic and inadequate rainfall last year that severely cut food supplies.

The Kenya Kwanza administration faces the uphill task of bringing living costs under control. Many Kenyan families around the country have increasingly found it difficult to put food on the table in the face of unprecedented high prices, and are looking to the government to soften the squeeze.

Related Topics
Previous article
Home girl Gathuya lifts KenGen Golf Day at Royal
Next article
State to pump more money into struggling Rivatex
.

Similar Articles

By Kamau Ngotho 7 hrs ago
Opinion
Premium Tips Treasury CS may learn from Mudavadi's stint 30 years ago
By Pheroze Nowrojee 11 hrs ago
Opinion
Premium Kenya Kwanza has given in to IMF orders in a scary manner
By VOA 18 hrs ago
Sci & Tech
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
.

Latest Stories

State to pump more money into struggling Rivatex
Business
By Stephen Rutto
13 mins ago
Kenya misses out on Russia's new grain export deal for Africa
Business
By Brian Ngugi
20 mins ago
How enzymes can make detergents more affordable
Opinion
By Regina Karani
3 hrs ago
North Rift and Western Kenya farmers project bumper harvest
Business
By Titus Too, Martin Ndiema and Mary Imenza
3 hrs ago
Premium Tough times as new tax hikes take effect
Business
By Brian Ngugi
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Stephen Rutto 13 mins ago
Business
State to pump more money into struggling Rivatex
By Brian Ngugi 20 mins ago
Business
Kenya misses out on Russia's new grain export deal for Africa
By Regina Karani 3 hrs ago
Opinion
How enzymes can make detergents more affordable
By Titus Too, Martin Ndiema and Mary Imenza 3 hrs ago
Business
North Rift and Western Kenya farmers project bumper harvest

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.