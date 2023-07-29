Motoring players push for education on emerging trends

 By Graham Kajilwa | Jul 29, 2023
Wendy Gondi, Director of Operations Kenbright Holdings Limited. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Automotive industry players have identified the need for more education on emerging trends to boost the sector’s growth.

Innovations like telematics and leasing options for ownership are some of the trends that the players called for more sensitisation on. 

While speaking during the Digger Motor Show, partly sponsored by The Standard Group, Wendy Gondi, Director of Operations Kenbright Holdings Limited, which provides actuarial and financial services, detailed how telematics can transform the sector, particularly on insurance.

She said using telematics to monitor customer driving behaviour can help to counter the ongoing trend of insurance firms raising premiums.

Information from telematics can earn one discount if their driving behaviour is rated as low risk.

Ms Gondi said this technology can also allow the possibility of pay-as-you-drive where the motorist only pays premiums when they are on the road.

Ms Gondi was taking part in a panel discussion on the status of the country’s automotive industry also attended by Charles Muchai National Dealer Sales Supervisor CFAO Motors, Hussein Kamal General Manager Truckmart Africa, Andrew Omollo Group and Sales Marketing Director ECTA and Oriel, and Jack Wootton Managing Director Wootton Automotive.

Hussein Kamal General Manager Truckmart Africa Ltd noted that while leasing is becoming a popular method of ownership, it is yet to match the trends in Western markets. He detailed the advantages of such an option as the client does not worry about servicing or repairs.

He said while the government has moved to leasing as an option, most individual clients still prefer the financing model because it does not feel like ownership to them if one still has to release the vehicle back to the leaser after the set period in the lease elapses.

“It is not yet as common as it should be,” he said.

Standard Group Acting chief executive Joe Munene said the Digger Motor Show has provided a platform for players in the sector to discuss the progress and evolution of the industry through the lens of technology and further guide them into the future.

“Automotive industry stands at a crucial juncture where sustainability and eco-friendliness must take centre stage,” said Mr Munene.

