Is Elon Musk planning to change Twitter logo?

Tesla founder and Twitter owner Elon Musk hint at changing the Twitter logo. [BBC]

International businessman and Twitter owner Elon Musk has hinted at a possible change of the micro-blogging application’s logo.

This comes days after Musk announced his plans to create a new artificial intelligence company, dubbed xAI, whose sole purpose according to him will be to "understand the universe”.

In a series of tweets shared on his official Twitter page on Sunday, July 23 morning, Musk suggested a change in Twitter’s default color from blue to black.

“Change default platform color to black” he shared a poll on his page.

“Paint It Black” he tweeted at 0631 hours.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds” Musk tweeted a few minutes later.

On Wednesday last week, Musk announced the formation of xAI, accusing companies like OpenAI and Google of developing the technology without considering its risks to humans.

According to a report by Reuters, Musk said xAI would seek to build a "good AGI," as an alternative to Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI.

AGI stands for artificial general intelligence and refers to AI that can solve problems like a human.

Musk has also explained that xAI would work closely with his other companies, Twitter and Tesla (TSLA.O).

“The company will use public tweets to train its AI models and may also work with Tesla on AI software. Such a relationship would have "mutual benefit" and could accelerate Tesla's work in self-driving capabilities,” Musk said.