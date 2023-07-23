Is Elon Musk planning to change Twitter logo?

Business
 By Winfrey Owino | Jul 23, 2023
Tesla founder and Twitter owner Elon Musk hint at changing the Twitter logo. [BBC]

International businessman and Twitter owner Elon Musk has hinted at a possible change of the micro-blogging application’s logo.

This comes days after Musk announced his plans to create a new artificial intelligence company, dubbed xAI, whose sole purpose according to him will be to "understand the universe”.

In a series of tweets shared on his official Twitter page on Sunday, July 23 morning, Musk suggested a change in Twitter’s default color from blue to black.

“Change default platform color to black” he shared a poll on his page.

“Paint It Black” he tweeted at 0631 hours.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds” Musk tweeted a few minutes later.

On Wednesday last week, Musk announced the formation of xAI, accusing companies like OpenAI and Google of developing the technology without considering its risks to humans.

According to a report by Reuters, Musk said xAI would seek to build a "good AGI," as an alternative to Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI.

AGI stands for artificial general intelligence and refers to AI that can solve problems like a human.

Musk has also explained that xAI would work closely with his other companies, Twitter and Tesla (TSLA.O).

“The company will use public tweets to train its AI models and may also work with Tesla on AI software. Such a relationship would have "mutual benefit" and could accelerate Tesla's work in self-driving capabilities,” Musk said.

Related Topics
Previous article
Flooding on Canada's East Coast Causes 'Unimaginable' Damage; 4 People Missing
Next article
Cambodians Head to Polls With Hun Sen Set to Win
.

Similar Articles

By VOA 1 day ago
Sci & Tech
AI firms strike deal with White House on safety guidelines
By Sharon Wanga 1 day ago
Business
Protests have cost businesses Sh2.8 billion, KMA says
By Brian Ngugi 2 days ago
Business
Crowne Plaza Hotel goes into shared office space letting
.

Latest Stories

Is Elon Musk planning to change Twitter logo?
Business
By Winfrey Owino
47 mins ago
Why the market remains uneasy over high food prices
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
Embrace biotechnology to lower cost of unga
Opinion
By Joel Ochieng
8 hrs ago
A reformed tourism sector can be Kenya's best growth option
Opinion
By Ashminder Kaur
12 hrs ago
Premium Farmers mull over next move after ban on cane production
Business
By Nathan Ochunge
19 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Winfrey Owino 47 mins ago
Business
Is Elon Musk planning to change Twitter logo?
By Graham Kajilwa 2 hrs ago
Business
Why the market remains uneasy over high food prices
By Joel Ochieng 8 hrs ago
Opinion
Embrace biotechnology to lower cost of unga
By Ashminder Kaur 12 hrs ago
Opinion
A reformed tourism sector can be Kenya's best growth option

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.