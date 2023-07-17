Enos Njiru appointed KTDA chairperson

Business
 By Sharon Wanga | Jul 17, 2023
 Enos Njiru Njeru the new KTDA chairperson. [Courtesy, KTDA]

The Board of Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Holdings Limited has appointed Enos Njiru Njeru as the new chairperson.

In a corporate communication notice on Monday, July 17, Njiru was appointed to replace David Ichoho who resigned on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

In an acceptance speech, Njiru vowed to be committed to enhancing the welfare of tea farmers and focus on the implementation of reforms of issues raised at a recent tea conference held in Meru.

"During the recent tea conference held at Kericho, we held thought-provoking discussions with passionate stakeholders, who shared their insights and concerns. I want to assure you all that the issues raised will be carefully considered under my chairmanship,” Njiru said.

“I am committed to translating the discussions into action, implementing the necessary reforms, and addressing the challenges faced by our tea farmers with the goal of bettering the returns of their hard work.”

He further promised to champion a comprehensive tea reforms agenda but remain competitive and sustainable in the industry.

“Our industry is not immune to change, and we must adapt to remain competitive and sustainable. Embracing innovation, exploring new markets, and diversifying our products will be key to expanding the horizons of the tea sector.”

“Together, we will chart a course that elevates the tea industry to new heights of prosperity.”

He has been a member of the KTDA board since July 2021 as a representative to farmers from KTDA zone six in Embu factories.

Njiru is a certified public accountant with over 15 years of experience in finance management.

The board congratulated Njiru on his new role, wishing him the “success of the Agency on behalf of its over 600,000 smallholder tea farmers”.

.

.

.

